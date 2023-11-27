Skip To Content
    It's Hilarious And Sometimes Kind Of Sad What The USA's "National Costume" At Miss Universe Has Been For The Last 20 Years

    From Nascar to prairie women... we definitely have the range.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    One of my absolute favorite parts of beauty pageants is the "national costume" competition.

    The Miss Universe pageant
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images

    It's essentially when a contestant dresses up in a costume that represents their country.

    Miss USA
    Keith Tsuji / Getty images

    The national costume for the USA is always pretty interesting.

    Miss USA
    Michael Stewart / Getty Images

    A space ship? Sure!

    Miss USA in a space suit
    Toru Yamanaka / AFP via Getty Images

    The Miss Universe pageant has had its own "national costume" section for years now, so let's take a look at how Miss USA dressed for the last 20 years or so...

    Let's start way back in 2001 when Miss USA's national costume was a cowgirl.

    Miss USA as a cowgirl
    AP Images

    Miss USA's national costume in 2002 was a firefighter.

    Miss USA as a firefighter
    Darren Decker / Miss Universe Organization/AFP via Getty Images

    In 2004, the costume was this white, bedazzled snow thing.

    Miss USA
    Martin Bernetti / AFP via Getty Images

    Miss USA's national costume in 2005 was a prairie woman.

    Miss USA as a prairie woman
    Pornchai Kittiwongsakul / AFP via Getty Images

    Which, like, nice?

    Miss USA as a prairie woman
    Pornchai Kittiwongsakul / AFP via Getty Images

    In 2007, Miss USA's costume was Elvis.

    Miss USA as Elvis
    Victor Chavez / WireImage / Getty Images

    Rock n' roll!

    Miss USA as Elvis
    Victor Chavez / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2008, she was what appears to be a patriotic snowflake.

    Miss USA as a snowflake
    AP Images

    In 2009, Miss USA was dressed in NASCAR attire...

    Nascar Miss USA
    AP Images

    In 2013, she was a transformer.

    Miss USA as a transformer
    AP Images

    In 2014, she was the Statue of Liberty.

    Miss USA as the Statue of Liberty
    Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Classic!

    Miss USA as the Statue of Liberty
    Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2015, Miss USA was a large red, white, and blue feathered person.

    Miss USA
    Johnny Louis / Getty Images

    Miss USA's national costume from 2017 was a superhero, I think?

    Miss USA
    Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

    Miss USA's national costume from 2018 was a rose.

    Miss USA as a rose
    Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

    Ok...?

    Miss USA as a rose
    Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

    In 2020, Miss USA was a phoenix rising.

    Miss USA as a phoenix
    Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

    In 2021, Miss USA was what appears to be an Emmy award.

    Miss USA as an Emmy award
    Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

    At the 71st Miss Universe pageant, USA was a giant moon.

    Miss USA as the moon
    Josh Brasted / Getty Images

    I truly don't know how she moved, like I was worried for her life.

    Twitter: @generictwhandIe

    And lastly, this was Miss USA's national costume at this year's pageant:

    Miss USA
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images

    And here it is from behind:

    Miss USA from behind
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images

    Favorites? Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?