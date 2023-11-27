One of my absolute favorite parts of beauty pageants is the "national costume" competition.
It's essentially when a contestant dresses up in a costume that represents their country.
The national costume for the USA is always pretty interesting.
The Miss Universe pageant has had its own "national costume" section for years now, so let's take a look at how Miss USA dressed for the last 20 years or so...
Let's start way back in 2001 when Miss USA's national costume was a cowgirl.
Miss USA's national costume in 2002 was a firefighter.
In 2004, the costume was this white, bedazzled snow thing.
Miss USA's national costume in 2005 was a prairie woman.
In 2007, Miss USA's costume was Elvis.
In 2008, she was what appears to be a patriotic snowflake.
In 2009, Miss USA was dressed in NASCAR attire...
In 2013, she was a transformer.
In 2014, she was the Statue of Liberty.
In 2015, Miss USA was a large red, white, and blue feathered person.
Miss USA's national costume from 2017 was a superhero, I think?
Miss USA's national costume from 2018 was a rose.
In 2020, Miss USA was a phoenix rising.
In 2021, Miss USA was what appears to be an Emmy award.
At the 71st Miss Universe pageant, USA was a giant moon.
And lastly, this was Miss USA's national costume at this year's pageant:
And here it is from behind:
Favorites? Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?