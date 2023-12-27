Skip To Content
40 Things People Roasted Millennials For Loving In 2023 That Are Funny Because They're True

I mean, they're not lying.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Last week, we posted the most brutal things people said "boomers love" in 2023.

Jsnover / Getty Images

Because we're an equal opportunity website, here are the most brutal things people said "millennials" love in 2023...

Nicoletaionescu / Getty Images

1. Grey home decor

Twitter: @horrortrashh
Aelita17 / Getty Images

2. A novelty donut

Twitter: @jewlien00

3. Exclamation marks

Twitter: @theeacejace

4. Spending exorbitant money on a bowl

Twitter: @nolongercowgirl

5. Air fryers

Twitter: @markfarroyo

6. The word "adulting"

Twitter: @aaa9ad

7. The phrase "false alarm"

Twitter: @anthonyydecicco

8. The word "badassery"

Twitter: @bakedbeaniee

9. Day drinking

Twitter: @dougbies

10. Lil Jon

Twitter: @BlakeOnWax
Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Portrait mode

Twitter: @theenarcissist

12. "I am in you"

Twitter: @ellis_bray22

13. Talking about how old they're getting

Twitter: @Jazzzy_catt

14. The term "What is this sorcery?"

Twitter: @blakesauceda23

15. Saying "lol" out loud

Twitter: @m0llison
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

16. Questioning how they breathe

Twitter: @HeyMattThomas

17. This gif

Twitter: @nashehive

18. "Don't yuck my yum!"

Twitter: @pfowler2121

19. The term "bitchessss"

Twitter: @kathiaanicole

20. Saying they drink black coffee

Twitter: @lakesinfinity

21. Recreating pictures from their childhood

Twitter: @shupyss

22. Starting a sentence with "hey"

Twitter: @pixeltbz

23. Making podcasts about murders

Twitter: @chodedickenergy

24. Using the word "hashtag" to tell a joke

Twitter: @muumimokki

25. "Today years old"

Twitter: @GirlsNeedToPee

26. Bringing their dogs to the altar when they are getting married

Twitter: @zoellastan2004
Debramcguire / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. "Asking for a friend"

Twitter: @sadie_haugo

28. Food trucks

Twitter: @nyaaaa_desu

29. "I deserve a little treat"

Twitter: @CJax087

30. Posting their locations on Facebook

Twitter: @muhhr_eye_yuhh

31. Having donuts at their wedding

Twitter: @kozmit

32. "So, this happened"

Twitter: @WocDonnaTartt

33. Taking their children to breweries

Twitter: @T_WilliamsIV