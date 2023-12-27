40 Things People Roasted Millennials For Loving In 2023 That Are Funny Because They're True
I mean, they're not lying.
Because we're an equal opportunity website, here are the most brutal things people said "millennials" love in 2023...
1. Grey home decor
why do millennials love grey houses so damn bad ?? ugly as fuck— alexia☽ (@horrortrashh) November 7, 2023
2. A novelty donut
millennials love a novelty donut— julien (@jewlien00) May 7, 2023
3. Exclamation marks
millennials love their exclamation marks!!!!— jace (@theeacejace) May 17, 2023
4. Spending exorbitant money on a bowl
Millennials love to spend $17 on a “bowl” pic.twitter.com/STxzvPetNr— Angie (@nolongercowgirl) May 31, 2023
5. Air fryers
Millennials love Air Fryers because they are Easy Bake Ovens for adults.— Mark (@markfarroyo) April 13, 2023
6. The word "adulting"
millennials love saying “adulting”— reggie rock (@aaa9ad) December 7, 2023
7. The phrase "false alarm"
millennials love the phrase “false alarm”— ant💳 (@anthonyydecicco) October 31, 2023
8. The word "badassery"
millennials love saying shit like “badassery” man— 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊 𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@bakedbeaniee) October 31, 2023
9. Day drinking
I wish I loved anything as much as millennials love day drinking— Doug Bies (@dougbies) June 10, 2023
10. Lil Jon
Millennials love talking about lil john— Blake Hickman (@BlakeOnWax) June 20, 2023
11. Portrait mode
millennials love that damn portrait mode...man just give me my phone back.— 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭. (@theenarcissist) June 22, 2023
12. "I am in you"
Millennials love ‘*insert random city*… I am in you’— Ellis 🦆 (@ellis_bray22) June 23, 2023
13. Talking about how old they're getting
Millennials love to talk about how old they are getting— Jazzy cat (@Jazzzy_catt) July 28, 2023
14. The term "What is this sorcery?"
Millennials love to say “what is this sorcery?”— blake sauceda (@blakesauceda23) November 28, 2023
15. Saying "lol" out loud
millennials love saying “lol” out loud— mollie cardella (@m0llison) July 31, 2023
16. Questioning how they breathe
Millennials love to discover a life hack then say "at this point, I'm not even sure if I'm breathing right"— matt (@HeyMattThomas) August 12, 2023
17. This gif
millennials love this damn gif pic.twitter.com/JqKH0M4qD4— so called “jolly thinker” (@nashehive) August 15, 2023
18. "Don't yuck my yum!"
Millennials LOVE when I use “don’t yuck my yum!”— Parker Fowler 🟧 (@pfowler2121) August 24, 2023
19. The term "bitchessss"
millennials love saying “bitchessss” 😭— k money ☆ (@kathiaanicole) September 4, 2023
20. Saying they drink black coffee
millennials love to say “i drink my coffee black. like my soul”— hannah (@lakesinfinity) September 5, 2023
21. Recreating pictures from their childhood
Millennials love recreating pictures of themselves from the past— sean (@shupyss) September 17, 2023
22. Starting a sentence with "hey"
Millennials love to start a sentence with a hey— Thorn𖤐 (@pixeltbz) September 21, 2023
23. Making podcasts about murders
millennials love making podcasts about murders— chodedickenergy (@chodedickenergy) November 6, 2023
24. Using the word "hashtag" to tell a joke
Millennials love saying "hashtag" when they're trying to be funny— amelia eart (@muumimokki) September 24, 2023
25. "Today years old"
Millennials love saying "today years old" because they're too afraid to admit they're 30 and still commenting on life hack videos— Venom Cigs (@GirlsNeedToPee) October 2, 2023
26. Bringing their dogs to the altar when they are getting married
millennials love bringing their dogs up to the alter when they get married— sugarbirdr (@zoellastan2004) October 8, 2023
27. "Asking for a friend"
millennials love to say “asking for a friend”— Sadie Haugo (@sadie_haugo) October 17, 2023
28. Food trucks
Millennials love a food truck— Father Figure (@nyaaaa_desu) October 21, 2023
29. "I deserve a little treat"
Millennials love to say "I deserve a little treat" while buying basic necessities— crackerjax.eth (@CJax087) October 23, 2023
30. Posting their locations on Facebook
millennials love posting their location when they’re traveling on facebook— maraya (@muhhr_eye_yuhh) October 24, 2023
31. Having donuts at their wedding
Bro millennials LOVE having donuts at their wedding— MITCH (@kozmit) October 26, 2023
32. "So, this happened"
Millennials love saying “so this happened” while telling you about the least happening thing that ever happened— maybe she’s born w bars maybe it’s trauma 🔻🇵🇸 (@WocDonnaTartt) February 15, 2023
33. Taking their children to breweries
Find someone that loves you as much as millennials love taking kids to breweries— Turner Williams (@T_WilliamsIV) March 5, 2023