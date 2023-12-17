Skip To Content
The 42 Most Brutal Things People Said "Boomers Love" In 2023 That Are Funny Because They're True

Boomers really do love a good leather phone case.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

2023 is almost over!

a man sitting in front of his laptop
That obviously means it's time for me to scour X, aka Twitter, for random things people said about boomers this year.

a woman behind her laptop and holding a magnifying glass
Here are some of the funniest "boomers love" posts from 2023...

1. The 🤬 emoji:

2. Mispronouncing Dua Lipa's name:

3. Ending phone conversations by saying "bye now":

A bunch of old people holding phones and saying &quot;bye now&quot;
4. Running into people they know at grocery stores:

5. Printing:

&quot;Let&#x27;s print&quot;
6. Bitmojis:

7. Posting 3D photos on Facebook:

8. Saying "so much for FAST food" at McDonald's:

9. Saying "Is that it?!" at the end of a movie:

&quot;Is that it?!&quot;
10. Saying "So, what's going on in here?" when they enter a room:

11. Taking videos at concerts with the flash on:

a man taking a photo on his phone
12. Making the brand of soda they drink their entire personality:

13. Printing receipts:

14. Talking about how high interest rates used to be:

15. The term "He has never worked a day in his life":

16. Texting you to alert you that they sent an email:

&quot;just texting you to let you know i sent you an email&quot;
17. Typing like this "...":

18. Watching FB videos on full volume:

19. Commenting "WHO?!" on every Facebook post about a celebrity they've never heard of:

20. Saying "You're so fast" as they watch people text:

21. Slowly examining receipts while walking out of stores:

A woman looking at a receipt
22. Standing in the door of establishments:

23. Saying "I think they only got one person working here" in busy stores:

&quot;Nobody wants to work anymore...&quot;
24. Wishing you happy birthday in a comment on someone else's happy birthday post:

25. Joking about drinking:

26. Saying "We got here at the right time" whenever a line forms:

People standing in line
27. Thinking the first line of any song is the song's title:

28. Joining FB groups and posting "Why can't I post in the group?":

29. Waiting for Ubers in the cold even though you know exactly where the car is:

30. Talking to a real person:

&quot;Can I speak to a human being&quot;
31. Standing up immediately when the plane lands:

32. Pointing the remote control at the TV like a gun:

33. Calling TV shows "programs":

