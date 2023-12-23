Mel B Really, Really Doesn't Like James Corden

Celebrity·Posted 1 minute agoMel B Really, Really Doesn't Like James CordenShe's just one of many.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Mel B can't stand James Corden. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Mel was given a Spice Girls quiz on the Late Night Lycett show, and one of the questions was "Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest dickhead celebrity?''" Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images "Me!" Mel gleefully raised her hand. Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Stylist Magazine If you remember, Mel named him "the biggest dickhead" celebrity she has ever met on The Big Narstie Show in 2022. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting," Mel explained. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice." Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM Not very nice? We've heard this before. Remember when Keith McNally banned him from his restaurants and called him a "tiny cretin of a man?" View this photo on Instagram NBC Anyway, now that we've aired that dirty laundry, let's go back to planning that Spice Girls reunion you've been teasing for years, Miss Mel!!! Brian Rasic / Getty Images