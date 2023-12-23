Skip To Content
    Mel B Really, Really Doesn't Like James Corden

    She's just one of many.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Mel B can't stand James Corden.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Mel was given a Spice Girls quiz on the Late Night Lycett show, and one of the questions was "Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest dickhead celebrity?''"

    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Me!" Mel gleefully raised her hand.

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Stylist Magazine

    If you remember, Mel named him "the biggest dickhead" celebrity she has ever met on The Big Narstie Show in 2022.

    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting," Mel explained.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice."

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Not very nice? We've heard this before. Remember when Keith McNally banned him from his restaurants and called him a "tiny cretin of a man?"

    Anyway, now that we've aired that dirty laundry, let's go back to planning that Spice Girls reunion you've been teasing for years, Miss Mel!!!

    Brian Rasic / Getty Images