Kim Kardashian Shared What Her Office Looks Like, And It's Just As Dystopian As Her $60 Million House

By now, I'm sure Kim Kardashian's abandoned-convent-inspired $60 million house is BURNED into your brain.
Well, if you're into that, I have some good news for you! Kim toured her SKIMS office, and it's just as dystopian as you'd expect!
In her office, Kim has every single magazine cover she's ever been on.
...and also a red-light bed.
She has a custom mannequin with her measurements in her "glam room."
She made a point to zoom in on the caboose.
She has 3D models of her private plane and brain (?!) in her office.
This is her "product shrine."
She has her commercials on giant screens on a loop.
And lastly, she says that her office is custom Rick Owens.
Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?