    Kim Kardashian Shared What Her Office Looks Like, And It's Just As Dystopian As Her $60 Million House

    The 3D model of the brain is a biiiiit much.

    by Matt Stopera

    By now, I'm sure Kim Kardashian's abandoned-convent-inspired $60 million house is BURNED into your brain.

    Kim, who&#x27;s wearing a dress with several cutouts, poses for a photo with another person, who&#x27;s wearing a tux, in Kim&#x27;s very minimalist hallway
    @kimkardashian/ Twitter: @kimkardashian

    We've been posting about this house for years and years!

    Kim Kardashian&#x27;s hallway
    @kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

    There's nothing there!!

    Kim Kardashian&#x27;s dining room
    @kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

    Well, if you're into that, I have some good news for you! Kim toured her SKIMS office, and it's just as dystopian as you'd expect!

    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    Here's the video:

    Let's break this down...

    In her office, Kim has every single magazine cover she's ever been on.

    Kim Kardashian walking through her office
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    She has a tanning bed...

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    ...and also a red-light bed.

    Kim in a red-light bed
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    She has a custom mannequin with her measurements in her "glam room."

    Kim Kardashian&#x27;s mannequin
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    She made a point to zoom in on the caboose.

    Closeup of Kim&#x27;s mannequin
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    She has 3D models of her private plane and brain (?!) in her office.

    Kim in her office
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    This is her "product shrine."

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    She has her commercials on giant screens on a loop.

    Closeup of a screen with Kim&#x27;s face on it
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    And lastly, she says that her office is custom Rick Owens.

    Kim in her office
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    How comfy!

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

    Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    @kimkardashian/ tiktok.com