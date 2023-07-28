People Are Just Discovering That The Kid From "Love Actually" Is Marrying Elon Musk's Two-Time Ex-Wife, And Now Elon Has Responded To Their Announcement

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
That's one heck of a headline.
Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0— Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023
Congratulations! ♥️— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023
Elon Musk’s two time ex wife.. engaged to the child from Nanny McPhee and Love Actually.. what am I reading here— Zac | (@ZacQuinn) July 28, 2023
Going from Elon Musk to the kid from Love Actually is wild. https://t.co/hbGq4yPxfS— F.K.A Biriyani (@fkabiriyani) July 28, 2023
I’m sorry, Elon Musk’s ex is engaged to the little boy in Love Actually?!? https://t.co/0hPJ9N6IHl— Sydney (@sydneyjowray) July 28, 2023