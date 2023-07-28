    People Are Just Discovering That The Kid From "Love Actually" Is Marrying Elon Musk's Two-Time Ex-Wife, And Now Elon Has Responded To Their Announcement

    That's one heck of a headline.

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster is probably, and don't kill me for this, best known for his role as the little kid in Love Actually.

    More recently, he's been in The Queen's Gambit, Game of Thrones, and The Maze Runner series.

    He's 33 now and engaged to Talulah Riley.

    Talulah is an actor as well.

    She's also Elon Musk's two-time ex-wife.

    They were married from 2010–2012 and again from 2013–2016.

    Well, now Thomas is engaged to Talulah.

    Talulah announced their engagement on Twitter:

    And now Elon himself has responded.

    People, including myself, were kind of caught off guard by this one.

    "Going from Elon Musk to the kid from Love Actually is wild, " this person said.

    "I'm sorry, Elon Musk's ex is engaged to the little boy in Love Actually?!?!" another said.

    Ultimately, all I can think about is her.

