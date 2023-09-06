    Julia Fox Wore A Metal Bikini Type Thing, And Obviously, The Pictures Are Going Viral

    Add another to the Julia Fox hall of fame.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Julia Fox has turned some serious looks this year.

    Julia Fox on the street wearing a strapless column dress with a 3D poodle on the front and extreme platform high heels
    There's this Where the Wild Things Are meets leather diaper baby inspired look.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    There's this look which is just a buncha belts.

    Closeup of Julia Fox walking down the street in a short strapless dress made completely out of belts and a coat
    There's this one which resembles human skin.

    Julia Fox
    And who could forget the oversized human purse she accessorized with earlier this spring?!

    Julia Fox with a human-sized purse in the shape of a human who&#x27;s wearing head-to-toe leather
    Lucky for us, we have a new look to add to the Julia Fox 2023 fashion look book.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Here it is:

    Julia Fox on the street wearing a barely-there bikini made of metal, a leather trench coat, and booties
    It's been crazy hot in NYC lately, so I don't think she needs the coat.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Regardless, she was definitely serving.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    I just wish I had 1/1000000 of her confidence.

    Julia Fox
