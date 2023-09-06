Julia Fox Wore A Metal Bikini Type Thing, And Obviously, The Pictures Are Going Viral

Julia Fox has turned some serious looks this year.
There's this Where the Wild Things Are meets leather diaper baby inspired look.
There's this look which is just a buncha belts.
There's this one which resembles human skin.
And who could forget the oversized human purse she accessorized with earlier this spring?!
Lucky for us, we have a new look to add to the Julia Fox 2023 fashion look book.
It's been crazy hot in NYC lately, so I don't think she needs the coat.
Regardless, she was definitely serving.
I just wish I had 1/1000000 of her confidence.