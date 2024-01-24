Skip To Content
    Hillary Clinton Responded To The "Barbie" Snubbing Controversy, And It's Going Mega Viral

    This whole thing has completely taken over my timeline.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're on day two of the Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed at the Oscars discourse.

    closeup of margot and greta at a movie premiere
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    In case you were off the internet yesterday, people are upset over Margot Robbie not getting a Best Actress nomination and Greta Gerwig not getting a Best Director nomination.

    the two on stage speaking into a mic
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    Part of the reason people are upset is that their film, Barbie, was nominated for Best Picture, which was obviously not possible without both Margot and Greta.

    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    You can read an in depth post about it here

    Another reason people were upset was they thought "the point of the film went over everyone's head" because Ryan Gosling was nominated, and Margot/Greta were not.

    Twitter: @BecauseImBilly

    Ryan Gosling even issued a statement about it, saying, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

    Twitter: @kylebuchanan

    There have been a bunch of hot takes about this in the past 24 hours, but one tweet going viral compares Margot/Greta's snub to Hillary Clinton not winning the 2016 presidential race:

    Twitter: @bryanbehar

    This person said: "Ryan Gosling being nominated, but not Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, perfectly explains to me why we aren’t in the 8th year of Hillary Clinton’s presidency."

    closeup of ryan and margot at an event
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    Hillary must have seen that post because she *just* responded to the controversy.

    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

    She posted:

    Twitter: @HillaryClinton

    She said: "While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough."

    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    She then started her own hashtag #HillaryBarbie.

    X

    While I certainly wasn't expecting that. I'm curious what you think?!