Hillary Clinton Responded To The "Barbie" Snubbing Controversy, And It's Going Mega Viral

This whole thing has completely taken over my timeline.
Margot Robbie not receiving an Oscar nomination for Barbie but Ryan Gosling getting one… it’s like the point of the film has just gone over everybody’s head innit.— Billy ☁️🤠✨ (@BecauseImBilly) January 23, 2024
Ryan Gosling just released a statement that directly calls out this morning’s Gerwig and Robbie snubs in best director and best actress: pic.twitter.com/gf5vQI5Z0c— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 23, 2024
Maybe this is an oversimplification, but Ryan Gosling being nominated, but not Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, perfectly explains to me why we aren’t in the 8th year of Hillary Clinton’s presidency.— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 24, 2024
Greta & Margot,— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024
While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.
You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie