    Move Over Martha, Guy Fieri Is Coming For That Thirst Trap Crown

    Flavor Town is about to have a whole new meaning.

    by Matt Stopera

    Martha Stewart has been going viral for years now with her thirst trap content.

    The 82-year-old loves a good pouty mouth.

    Yesterday, a picture of her giving face in a bathroom mirror went viral.

    I mean, the woman looks great!

    @marthastewart48/ instagram.com

    But I'm here to share that Martha's reign may be over because Guy Fieri is looking to snatch that crown.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Guy posted an Instagram update in a very hot sauna, and I'm not gonna lie, he knew what he was doing!

    @guyfieri/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/guyfieri/?hl=en

    Here's the picture:

    @guyfieri/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/guyfieri/?hl=en

    Good for him!

    Peopleimages / Getty Images

    If it worked for Martha, it could work for you.

    Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images