Celebrity·Posted 10 hours agoMove Over Martha, Guy Fieri Is Coming For That Thirst Trap CrownFlavor Town is about to have a whole new meaning.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Martha Stewart has been going viral for years now with her thirst trap content. View this photo on Instagram @marthastewart48/ instagram.com The 82-year-old loves a good pouty mouth. View this photo on Instagram @marthastewart48/Instagram: @marthastewart48 Yesterday, a picture of her giving face in a bathroom mirror went viral. View this photo on Instagram @marthastewart48/ instagram.com I mean, the woman looks great! @marthastewart48/ instagram.com But I'm here to share that Martha's reign may be over because Guy Fieri is looking to snatch that crown. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Guy posted an Instagram update in a very hot sauna, and I'm not gonna lie, he knew what he was doing! @guyfieri/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/guyfieri/?hl=en Here's the picture: @guyfieri/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/guyfieri/?hl=en Good for him! Peopleimages / Getty Images If it worked for Martha, it could work for you. Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images