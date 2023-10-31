    People Are Completely Shocked To Find Out Gillian Anderson Is American After A Clip Of Her Speaking Went Viral

    She really had me fooled.

    There's a short but substantial list of celebrities people forget are actually American.

    A man kissing a woman while draping themselves in an American flag
    Some people are surprised to find out Renée Zellweger is American because of her role in Bridget Jones's Diary.

    Other people can't believe Peter Dinklage backs the red, white, and blue.

    And it's still surprising to me that some people don't realize Elijah Wood is actually from Iowa.

    Now we have another to add to the list: Gillian Anderson.

    Closeup of Gillian Anderson holding an Emmy
    A clip of her on Kimmel is going viral because a whole bunch of people didn't realize she was American.

    Yep, she was actually born in Chicago.

    Gillian spent her childhood between the UK and the US, so that could explain the confusion, too.

    That clip of her just, like, speaking has set people off.

    "It makes me so very uncomfortable that Gillian Anderson is American," this person said.

    "When I found out Gillian Anderson was American... girl, I almost fainted," another said.

    It's just straight up shock and awe all around.

    So, yep, do what you want with that information.

    Closeup of Gillian Anderson
