People Are Completely Shocked To Find Out Gillian Anderson Is American After A Clip Of Her Speaking Went Viral
She really had me fooled.
Some people are surprised to find out Renée Zellweger is American because of her role in Bridget Jones's Diary.
Twitter: @tamaraorchard
EXCUSE ME ? Renee zellweger is AMERICAN? As in Bridget jones is American !!! Nope— M A R A 🖤 (@tamaraorchard) October 7, 2022
Other people can't believe Peter Dinklage backs the red, white, and blue.
Twitter: @brontefilm
Peter dinklage is american??????????— hestia (@brontefilm) November 29, 2022
And it's still surprising to me that some people don't realize Elijah Wood is actually from Iowa.
Twitter: @Cinnadun
Elijah Wood being American really throws me off— Alex (@Cinnadun) July 12, 2021
A clip of her on Kimmel is going viral because a whole bunch of people didn't realize she was American.
Twitter: @paulswhtn
this being how I find out gillian anderson is American is crazy https://t.co/F1YWbKDkBX— paul (@paulswhtn) October 31, 2023
Yep, she was actually born in Chicago.
Twitter: @talesengineer
wait.. Gillian Anderson is American?????? 😭 https://t.co/ueDXJwtnNm— dar (@talesengineer) October 31, 2023
That clip of her just, like, speaking has set people off.
Twitter: @kysi4n
gillian anderson is american???— ky 🪲 (@kysi4n) October 31, 2023
"It makes me so very uncomfortable that Gillian Anderson is American," this person said.
Twitter: @shartslottes
It makes me so very uncomfortable that Gillian Anderson is American— lot 🌳 (@shartslottes) October 31, 2023
"When I found out Gillian Anderson was American... girl, I almost fainted," another said.
Twitter: @DIVINEFEMINlNE
when i found out gillian anderson was american… girl, i almost fainted.— freyALIEN SUPERSTAR 🌟 (@DIVINEFEMINlNE) October 31, 2023
It's just straight up shock and awe all around.
Twitter: @terrafuckngnova
today i found out that gillian anderson is american, and was born in chicago????!!!!! 🫠— joder tio (@terrafuckngnova) October 31, 2023
So, yep, do what you want with that information.
Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @troyyallen
just learned gillian anderson is an american woman from chicago pic.twitter.com/XB2S7E4XnR— troy 𐦍 (@troyyallen) October 31, 2023