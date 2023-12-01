Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

The Internet Is Losing It Over George Santos Being Expelled From Congress, And Here Are The Funniest Reactions

Mark my words, this man will be on a future season of The Masked Singer.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Well, it's over.

Closeup of George
Newsday Llc / Newsday via Getty Images

By a vote of 311 to 144, George Santos was officially expelled from Congress.

CSPAN/ Twitter: @cspan
He needed 2/3 of Congress (290 votes) to be expelled FWIW.

The OnlyFans, botox, and Hermés shopping sprees seemed enough to finally do him in.

Twitter: @NolanDMcCaskill

And now "DIVA DOWN" is trending.

X

As expected, the reactions online are very funny, so here are some of my favorites...

Getty Images/ Twitter: @straussanator

World of Wonder/ Twitter: @TweetsByLuke

Disney/ Twitter: @plathiandc

World of Wonder/ Twitter: @michaelalvarez_

Twitter: @chuckfitzp_

Twitter: @benyahr

Twitter: @nagy_minaj

John Taggart for The Washington Post via Getty Images/ Twitter: @SarahSelip

ABC/ Twitter: @JarettSays

World of Wonder/ Twitter: @joeynolfi

Twitter: @TheDailyShow

Twitter: @travishelwig

Twitter: @nagy_minaj

Twitter: @SashaSinclair11

Twitter: @nagy_minaj

Twitter: @zachwurt

Twitter: @BaltiNoMore2016

Twitter: @cfree94

Twitter: @BMeiselas

Twitter: @RealLyndaCarter

CBS/ Twitter: @exhaleholdtight

Twitter: @PettyLupone

Twitter: @Sam_Jeske

And lastly...

Twitter: @HowardMortman