The Internet Is Losing It Over George Santos Being Expelled From Congress, And Here Are The Funniest Reactions
Mark my words, this man will be on a future season of The Masked Singer.
Well, it's over.
By a vote of 311 to 144, George Santos was officially expelled from Congress.
U.S. House Votes to Expel George Santos, 311-114. pic.twitter.com/WQaq64Xrts— CSPAN (@cspan) December 1, 2023
The OnlyFans, botox, and Hermés shopping sprees seemed enough to finally do him in.
Expelled Rep. George Santos leaving Congress for the last time pic.twitter.com/QghoDotANL— Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) December 1, 2023
And now "DIVA DOWN" is trending.
As expected, the reactions online are very funny, so here are some of my favorites...
me leaving brunch alone after i said what everyone was too afraid to say pic.twitter.com/E2uO8R4BQo— Andrew Strauss (@straussanator) December 1, 2023
George Santos expelled! pic.twitter.com/SafKM6Dl46— Luke (@TweetsByLuke) December 1, 2023
george santos leaving his office after being expelled because he was the most chaotic member of the house pic.twitter.com/Y0FPTAXqzc— scotty (@plathiandc) December 1, 2023
Live footage of George Santos leaving the Capitol pic.twitter.com/Nbp5eJF8nr— Michael 🪬✨ (@michaelalvarez_) December 1, 2023
George Santos should do the cup song in front of congress— c (@chuckfitzp_) December 1, 2023
George Santos leaving the capitol: pic.twitter.com/I17UbNEcHg— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 1, 2023
He lived an amazing life. What else can you say? pic.twitter.com/86OJq2KwvM— ❄️🎄Wreath Nagy🎄❄️ (@nagy_minaj) December 1, 2023
Alexa, play “In the Arms of an Angel” pic.twitter.com/m2Da9UYASR— Sarah Selip (@SarahSelip) December 1, 2023
George Santos has been expelled from the House. The vote was 311 to 114. pic.twitter.com/ZBFXtIZb3d— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 1, 2023
Drag Race sent an Untucked van to collect George Santos pic.twitter.com/ULG27rJmR7— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) December 1, 2023
This is the worst day for George Santos since his mom fake-died in 9/11— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 1, 2023
If Hollywood was smart at all they would let George Santos and Hunter Biden host hour 4 of the Today Show.— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) December 1, 2023
311 members of the House today: pic.twitter.com/jlIxlfb9bq— ❄️🎄Wreath Nagy🎄❄️ (@nagy_minaj) December 1, 2023
And now we go live to George Santos for comment...🤡 pic.twitter.com/IgASFDbPFf— Sasha Sinclair🎨✍️🎬 (@SashaSinclair11) December 1, 2023
George Santos departing Capitol Hill after historic House expulsion (Dec 2023, colorized) pic.twitter.com/58gwgqORtX— ❄️🎄Wreath Nagy🎄❄️ (@nagy_minaj) December 1, 2023
GEORGE SANTOS FOR CONGRESS ALL-STARS— Zach Wurtenberger🎺 (@zachwurt) December 1, 2023
Live look at George Santos pic.twitter.com/XFLaJ0Zv9Y— Canadian Resister (@BaltiNoMore2016) December 1, 2023
So is Santos gonna pull a George Costanza and just show up for work on Monday like nothin happened— Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) December 1, 2023
When you usher in December by kicking out the scammers in your life, that’s called the Santos Clause.— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 1, 2023
George Santos leaving the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/4monlQUrQQ— rey (@exhaleholdtight) December 1, 2023
George Santos defacing halls of Congress before his departure. pic.twitter.com/hTUJedvgFU— Renee (@PettyLupone) December 1, 2023
George Santos opening his wrapped: pic.twitter.com/USfkRkGI5c— Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) November 29, 2023
And lastly...
Flowers outside Santos office pic.twitter.com/xIoBLEuQ11— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 1, 2023