The Absolute Funniest Reactions To George Santos Using Campaign Funds For Botox, OnlyFans, And Hermes Bags
Diva down.
George Santos has been a lying, dishonest fool since day one, but it looks like his time in Congress is finally up.
The House Ethics Committee just released a 56-page report showing George Santos did, in fact, misuse campaign funds
The part of that report that everyone's talking about is that Santos used campaign funds to pay for things like OnlyFans, Botox, Hermes, and Sephora.
Ethics report: George Santos used campaign funds to pay for OnlyFans, Botox, Sephorahttps://t.co/AAUJSEIZAd pic.twitter.com/9oHXJaAr2q— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023
People are having a gay ol' time with that news, and here are some of the funniest reactions:
George Santos using $25,000 in campaign funds to pay for random OnlyFans accounts and buy an Hermes bag for himself is unfortunately extremely iconic https://t.co/xoNgLEmOSA pic.twitter.com/dDeMhvqhOJ— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 16, 2023
george santos after the transfers went through on his personal accounts: https://t.co/8n4NagADfa pic.twitter.com/TLhLfY4WrL— this is so 🤍📡 .ᐟ (@dalsonye0s) November 16, 2023
there is a war on fierce divas in this country https://t.co/OW3bTHX9ty— bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 16, 2023
this feels like a lightly homophobic snl sketch but it's real life instead https://t.co/0yxXG47UmL— droopy mccool (TJ) (@afterlaughterr) November 16, 2023
If he wasn’t terrible George Santos would be hilarious pic.twitter.com/q1bTRMvZ74— Emma Mont (She/Her) (@theemmamont) November 16, 2023
using republican campaign donations to support gay sex workers he’s just a bit too real i’m afraid https://t.co/cJPd7XGc2o— matt (@mattxiv) November 16, 2023
4k at Hermes??? Did George Santos get himself a Birkin with the campaign money? https://t.co/kRXCyhfUtW— B (@neyslutranss) November 16, 2023
Botox and OnlyFans? When did it become a crime to have a good time in America?! https://t.co/MzrA8hX4kN— Kolby Duhon (@KolbyDuhon) November 16, 2023
George Santos is the gay supervillain we all deserved https://t.co/P1JUiRtrx3— Branche° (@Branche_SC) November 16, 2023
gay rights!!!! https://t.co/JregWt50t3— Tyler Dinucci! (@TylerDinucci) November 16, 2023
This man is wicked but this is what his donors deserved. Obsessed. https://t.co/2niWCpxFwR— Eric (@ericssco) November 16, 2023
wow, so self care is illegal now??? https://t.co/x4HS1yGGYL— hannah (@dogfanhan) November 16, 2023
His @BravoTV contact is gonna be insane after once he’s out of jail https://t.co/nVefyuLyps— Jessica Reyes (@jessicamreyes) November 16, 2023
House Ethics Committee finds disturbing evidence of being fierce https://t.co/JF3Bg6wD4g— JP (@jpbrammer) November 16, 2023
Everyone’s like “be gay, do crime” until someone actually does it and suddenly it’s “bad” and “illegal” https://t.co/27Ga4Te9E3— ben (jew) (@AllegedlyBen) November 16, 2023
And lastly...
taking republican dollars to spend on onlyfans and makeup https://t.co/TRkhx0iMUk pic.twitter.com/kkT27rjow4— ellie (@aloglady) November 16, 2023