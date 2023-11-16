Skip To Content
    The Absolute Funniest Reactions To George Santos Using Campaign Funds For Botox, OnlyFans, And Hermes Bags

    Diva down.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    George Santos has been a lying, dishonest fool since day one, but it looks like his time in Congress is finally up.

    closeup of him holding his phone
    Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    For those unfamiliar, the congressman from New York basically lied about almost everything: where he worked, went to school, how much money he made, being Jewish, etc. 

    The House Ethics Committee just released a 56-page report showing George Santos did, in fact, misuse campaign funds

    closeup of George without his eyeglasses
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    The report was enough for Santos to announce that he wouldn't be seeking re-election in 2024.

    The part of that report that everyone's talking about is that Santos used campaign funds to pay for things like OnlyFans, Botox, Hermes, and Sephora.

    People are having a gay ol' time with that news, and here are some of the funniest reactions:

