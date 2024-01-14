Skip To Content
    42 Tiny Observations About Gen Z Culture That Will Be Seriously Enlightening To Other Generations

    You can thank Jodie Foster for this post.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, Jodie Foster went viral for explaining why she thinks Gen Z is annoying.

    Close-up of Jodie smiling
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    She told the Guardian, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They're like, 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today. I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m."

    Close-up of Jodie looking sideways
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    She added, "Or in emails, I'll tell them, 'This is all grammatically incorrect. Did you not check your spelling?' And they're like, 'Why would I do that? Isn't that kind of limiting?'"

    Close-up of Jodie on the Golden Globes red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Because Gen Z culture is in the news again, let's take a look at what people on X, previously known as Twitter, have to say about it:

    Gen Z culture is...

    1. These emojis: 😙✌️

    ✧ ︎𝕎 𝔸 ℕ ✧ @AvatarVVan

    Gen z culture is saying something very traumatic and depressing then go 😗✌️

    2. Not knowing how to watch cable:

    Twitter: @idiottrain

    3. Making an Instagram account for disposable cameras:

    🦋belly furtado🦋 @staple_tits

    Gen Z culture is making an Instagram account for your disposable camera

    4. Having multiple conversations with the same person on different apps:

    tristan™️ @tr1stans

    Gen Z culture is having two different conversations with the same person on different apps

    5. Weird movie/song references:

    Trivia Crack Addict @MikeyDuffy_

    Gen Z culture is hearing a really famous song from the 80’s and only knowing it from some movie like Paul Blart: Mall Cop

    6. Adding "just kidding" to everything:

    Hamsini @clumsynee

    Gen Z culture is adding "just kidding" after stating a fact, to convince ourselves that we're doing okay.

    7. Memes and moods:

    perlin dsilva 🕊 @perlindsilva_

    gen Z culture is rlly just about posting an abstract meaningless meme on story and everybody replying to it with a ‘moood’ 🥴

    8. Making typos on purpose:

    Pingou 💜 @Pingou_Mrngstr

    gen z culture is making typos voluntarily to accentuate the lol

    9. Always having their phones on silent:

    Twitter: @Damndres

    10. Saying "This is so much":

    Twitter: @whip4equality

    11. Reposting videos before watching them:

    Twitter: @AvgZing

    12. Never updating Facebook profile pictures:

    Twitter: @ashea1099

    13. Chucking phones across rooms to show people things:

    Twitter: @izaliney

    14. Never using voicemail:

    Twitter: @tripishot123

    15. Astrology:

    Twitter: @luneclarity

    16. Being terrified to call people:

    Twitter: @withloveyooh

    17. Over-apologizing:

    tine⁷ @roihobi

    Gen z culture is over-apologizing or over-thanking people for your parents when you're out with them

    18. Teaching parents that weed isn't actually that bad:

    Twitter: @arii_923

    19. Not knowing who Ryan Seacrest is:

    𝓑𝓪𝓽𝓽𝔂𝓑𝓸𝔂💋🇳🇮|Black Lives Still Matter @islandgyalspams

    Gen Z culture is hearing the name Ryan Seacrest in every movie and tv show yet still having no idea what he looks like

    20. Having conversations on Google Docs:

    Lucy Baumann @LucyBaumann

    Gen z culture is having a conversation on a google doc

    21. Doing the "Cup Song":

    piss baby @swanky__sydney

    Gen Z culture is doing the cup song on random cylindrical objects when bored

    Twitter: @swanky__sydney

    22. Only using dark mode:

    vinodhini 🦋 @salvadormonela

    gen z culture is bullying ur friends for not having their apps on dark mode

    23. Being obsessed with manifestation:

    Ricardo_Andres @Ricardo_Andr3s

    Gen Z culture is replacing religious faith with ✨ manifestation ✨

    24. Taking pictures while having mental breakdowns:

    sofia @SofiaEsmeraIda

    gen z culture is taking pictures of yourself while you’re having a mental breakdown

    25. Never charging phones:

    ACABel @AnnabelAsher

    gen z culture is letting your phone die bc the charger is too far from the couch

    26. Switching between "u" and "you":

    Joe Elexotica @yourauntdebbie

    Gen z culture is switching between u and you in text messages

    27. Typing in either all lower- or all uppercase letters:

    mac @macimaredith

    gen z culture is typing in all lower caps or all upper caps w no in between

    Twitter: @macimaredith

    28. Live-tweeting doctor's appointments:

    mr struggle @mctleycrxe

    gen z culture is live tweeting ur doctors appointments

    Twitter: @mctleycrxe

    29. Listening to vinyl with AirPods:

    Allie @Allie_EdKarriem

    Gen Z culture is listening to vinyl with airpods

    Twitter: @Allie_EdKarriem

    30. Redoing keyboard smashes:

    Twitter: @BTS_mp7

    31. Cryptic Instagram posts:

    Twitter: @brandon__casper

    32. Always checking pronouns in bio:

    Twitter: @terri_zhane

    33. Wearing their parents' vintage clothes:

    Twitter: @ZoeInTheory

    34. BeReal:

    Twitter: @megparker20

    35. Being dramatic:

    Twitter: @hopeybubs

    36. Texting with friends who are 3 feet away:

    Twitter: @pnwjenna

    37. Being both hypersensitive and desensitized to everything:

    Twitter: @CalmThyPalm

    38. Never learning their friends' addresses:

    Twitter: @idkcaseywtv

    39. Not drinking soda:

    Twitter: @boiarmadillo

    40. Speeding up old songs:

    Twitter: @dhozv

    41. Adding "-ussy" to every word:

    Twitter: @mikhailcazi

    42. And lastly...

    Twitter: @SomeTweeter420