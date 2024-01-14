Browse links
You can thank Jodie Foster for this post.
gen z culture is not knowing how to turn the tv on to watch cable— m (@idiottrain) January 12, 2020
Gen Z culture is to have my phone on silence from the very moment I bought it.— Andrés (@Damndres) November 26, 2020
Gen Z culture is saying “this is so much” whenever something mildly inconvenient happens— Dizzy Izzy✨ (@whip4equality) February 12, 2021
gen z culture is reposting a video before you watch it— ΛVᎶZIᏁᎶ (@AvgZing) February 18, 2021
gen z culture is having a facebook profile picture that isn’t been updated in 4 years— anna shea (@ashea1099) April 15, 2021
Gen Z culture is chucking your phone at someone across the room when you want to show them something— uh-lean (@izaliney) May 3, 2021
gen z culture is not knowing how to set up voicemail— Trip (@tripishot123) July 3, 2021
peak gen z culture is consulting the stars and horoscopes to see if we should do something or not that day— nat 🦋 (@luneclarity) July 30, 2021
gen z culture is trying to go out for dinner and no one wanting to call the restaurant for a reservation 💀— jayla ☆ (@withloveyooh) August 28, 2021
Gen z culture is teaching your parents weed isn’t as bad as they were told growing up— Ari (@arii_923) September 18, 2021
gen z culture is redoing a keyboard smash bc the first one was ugly— Lyle⁷ | Horizon out now! (@BTS_mp7) November 20, 2022
Gen z culture is posting 16 pictures on Instagram of a streetlight that aren’t in focus with the caption “last week 💓”— Casper (@brandon__casper) December 7, 2022
Gen Z culture is checking the bio for pronouns before you go off on them— tee (@terri_zhane) January 23, 2023
gen z culture is wearing ur mom's pearls and ur dad's vintage button down to the club— big bowl of homemade pasta (@ZoeInTheory) February 6, 2023
gen z culture is finding out your friend has covid from their BeReal— meg 🌲 (@megparker20) February 15, 2023
Gen Z culture is calling yourself unhinged when you’re literally just listening to a Taylor Swift song— hopbub (@hopeybubs) November 12, 2021
gen z culture is texting full convos with your friend when they're 3 feet away— jenna (@pnwjenna) December 2, 2021
Gen Z culture is being both hypersensitive AND desensitized at the same time towards a lotta things, change my mind.— Callahan Clarke (@CalmThyPalm) February 12, 2022
gen z culture is not knowing your friends’ actual address (like floor and shit) because you always text them so that they open the door— mj (@idkcaseywtv) April 14, 2022
gen z culture is having friends that have done every drug under the sun but dont drink soda bc its “unhealthy”— m o n k e y b r a i n (hot girl era) (@boiarmadillo) May 25, 2022
Gen z culture is just speeding up throwback songs from like 2010— bmo (@dhozv) September 20, 2022
gen z culture is putting "ussy" after every word and thinking you're original and funny— mikhail (@mikhailcazi) October 13, 2022
Gen Z culture is just Millennial culture remastered— Yo Gabapentin (@SomeTweeter420) November 16, 2022