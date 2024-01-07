Skip To Content
    Jodie Foster Is Going Viral After She Shared What's "Annoying" About Generation Z

    "It’s funny because I feel her, but I also feel them. I’m just down with people marching to the beat of their own drum, I guess."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You probably woke up this morning and saw Jodie Foster's name trending on Twitter.

    Closeup of Jodie Foster at a media event
    John Sciulli / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

    Yes, Twitter, not X, or whatever we're supposed to be calling it.

    It's not because of another hot take on superhero movies...

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Handout / HFPA via Getty Images

    ...or because her season of True Detective finally premiered. We're still eagerly awaiting that.

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    (It premieres next Sunday, btw.)

    But it's because of comments she made about Generation Z.

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    The 61-year-old actor playfully called out Gen Z — the group that includes anyone born from 1997 to 2012 — in a new interview with the Guardian.

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Jodie said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace."

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Travis P Ball / Getty Images for SXSW

    "They're like: 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today. I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.," she teased.

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Jb Lacroix / Getty Images

    "Or in emails, I'll tell them: 'This is all grammatically incorrect. Did you not check your spelling?' And they're like: 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

    Jodie Foster giving a speech
    Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images

    But Jodie made it clear that she also supports younger generations. The actor and former child star even offered advice to people coming up in the industry. She said: “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

    Closeup of Jodie Foster
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    She went on to share how she recently reached out to 20-year-old actor Bella Ramsey, who had a huge year last year after starring in HBO's The Last of Us, to ask if Bella would introduce her at an event for Elle magazine.

    “I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing,’ which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing. Which means it’s determining who represents us," she explained.

    Still, Jodie's remarks triggered some reaction online, as hot topics like this always tend to do.

    Here's what people had to say.

    Twitter: @MelyanaKlue

    Twitter: @Nikk1066

    Twitter: @draghorsebrgclb

    Twitter: @SaintQ92

    Twitter: @FunTime87682

    Twitter: @dialmformolly

    Twitter: @GuinevereMH

    Twitter: @theandrewkase

    How are you feeling about Jodie's comments? Let us know in the comments below.