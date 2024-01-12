Skip To Content
    A Fox News Clip Suggesting Taylor Swift Is A "Psyop" Is Going Viral, And This Theory Is Truly Bonkers

    "It is possible that Taylor Swift ... is being utilized in a covert manner to swing voters."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Another day, another weird and ridiculous viral video from Fox News.

    This time it's a clip of someone suggesting Taylor Swift is a "psyop":

    Twitter: @Acyn

    For those who don't know, Merriam-Webster defines "psyops" as "military operations usually aimed at influencing the enemy's state of mind through noncombative means."

    Close-up of Taylor wearing a coat outside
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    "She can potentially single-handedly swing voters because of just the amount of followers she can potentially influence," the guest, identified as a former FBI agent, said.

    Fox chyron saying &quot;Is Taylor Swift a Pentagon psyop&quot;?
    Fox / Getty Images

    "When she posted the link to vote.org, it's like hundreds of thousands of young Taylor Swift fans all of a sudden registered to vote," the host said.

    Fox chyron saying &quot;Pentagon pitched Swift to combat &#x27;disinformation&#x27;&quot;
    Fox / Getty Images

    The two grown men seriously discussed this. "I wonder who got to her from the White House or from wherever. Who makes that initial handshake?" the host asked. The guest responded, "The administration has what they consider a perception optics management team. And those are professionals that go out and identify those people who may be unsuspecting, whether with knowledge or without knowledge, to do these type of campaigns. Now, it is possible that Taylor Swift, quite frankly, does not know that she is being utilized in a covert manner to swing voters."

    Close-up of the two men on Fox
    Fox

    The guest continued, "But the bottom line is that the Biden administration is savvy, identifying how many followers and how many voters potentially she can influence — with either right information or misinformation, she certainly can swing the voters."

    Close-up of the two men on Fox
    Fox

    Yes, they really believe that Taylor Swift is trying to sway elections by encouraging people to vote.

    Fox/ Twitter: @JerodMacEvoy

    People find this whole thing beyond ridiculous.

    "We should just sit back and laugh at the state of this country right now," one person said.

    Fox/ Twitter: @RCDiscussion

    "Only on Fox is getting young people registered to vote a bad thing," another said.

    Fox/Twitter: @AuthorRandallB

    The CEO of vote.org chimed in, saying, "Our partnership with @taylorswift13 is helping all Americans make their voices heard at the ballot box. Not a psy-op or a Pentagon asset."

    Twitter: @AndreaEHailey

    The Pentagon even released a statement saying, "As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.”

    Close-up of Taylor in a shiny spaghetti-strap outfit at a media event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    At the end of the day, it was a terrible idea to come for Swifties.

    Fox/Twitter: @stridinstrider

    They will be out for blood.

    Close-up of Taylor in a shiny spaghetti-strap gown on the Golden Globes red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images