40 Forgotten Pandemic Trends From 4 Years Ago That Feel Like They Are From An Alternate Universe

Yeah, we were all losing it.

It's blowing everyone's minds that we are four years out from the p*ndemic.

Sign reading &quot;SCHOOL CLOSED&quot; in front of a building, indicating a temporary closure
Because it seems like "pandemic nostalgia" is a thing right now, let's take a look at all of the forgotten trends of the time...

1. Making dalgona coffee:

Person&#x27;s hand drizzling whipped coffee over milk in a glass, surrounded by scattered coffee beans
2. People doing the "Pillow Challenge" on Insta:

3. The "nature is healing" meme:

4. Changing your Zoom background to something "quirky":

5. Changing your Zoom avatar to something like a potato:

6. And obviously, the dreaded Zoom Happy Hour:

Person raising a glass in a virtual toast with friends on a tablet screen
7. Obsessing over Tiger King:

8. And also Carole Baskin:

Smiling woman in floral print outfit at an event
9. Celebrities making songs about washing your hands:

10. Hoarding toilet paper:

11. Hoarding meat:

A shopping cart filled with packages of raw meat
12. Basically, hoarding basically everything except Corona beer:

13. Stores being sold out of all bottled water except Dasani:

14. Not being able to find hand sanitizer anywhere:

Sign on store shelf limiting disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, and face wipes to 6 per guest due to high demand
15. The former Governor of New York's daily presentations:

16. Everyone joining TikTok and doing dances, like the "Blinding Lights" dance:

17. March 1 vs. April 1 memes:

18. Buying a Peloton:

Exercise bike in a living room with a TV and bookshelves
19. Getting a quarantine dog or cat:

20. Baking sourdough bread:

Person kneading dough on a wooden surface
21. Making fun of celebrities for doing embarrassing things:

22. Buying a Nintendo Switch and playing Animal Crossing:

Person holding a game console with &#x27;Animal Crossing&#x27; on the screen
23. Clapping for essential workers:

24. Making fun of celebrities for clapping to empty fields for essential workers:

25. Becoming addicted to online shopping:

Package protruding from an overstuffed mailbox at a roadside
26. Doing lots of puzzles:

27. Hyper realistic cakes:

28. The memes about thinking everything is a cake:

29. Never knowing what day of the week it was:

30. The "hope this email finds you well" meme:

31. Love is Blind:

32. Cottagecore:

33. Tie dye:

Five tie-dye shirts hanging on a line, indicative of past fashion trends
34. Cutting your own bangs:

Person trimming their bangs in front of a mirror
35. And gay guys buzzing their hair off:

Person shaving head with electric clippers, visible hair growth on sides, smiling
36. Taylor Swift Folklore/woods memes:

37. Celebrities doing random online events:

38. Everyone you know doing Instagram Lives:

39. Buying Crocs unironically:

An assortment of various styles of Crocs footwear displayed on a retail store rack
40. And lastly, the #2020challenge: