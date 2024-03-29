40 Forgotten Pandemic Trends From 4 Years Ago That Feel Like They Are From An Alternate Universe

Browse links
Yeah, we were all losing it.
BuzzFeed Staff
with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj— ronnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020
my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk— clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020
Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6— grant👨🏻🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020
OK Seattle, I literally just needed like a roll of toilet paper? 🧻 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/oMiGBoCdgR— Jess T-R (@torrezriley) March 3, 2020
Corona: The perfect drink for social distancing because no one wants it #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/NWUH2Ck9i4— James Hurley (@jameshurley_) March 21, 2020
Y’all. Is Dasani really that bad?!— Ty Jackson (@Ty__Land) March 12, 2020
This is literally the only water left of the shelves. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Dfkk2P3Nip
It’s Saturday. Wear a Mask. pic.twitter.com/9dvJ0Gxu4z— Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 27, 2020
@the.mcfarlands
You asked for it... Here it is 📸 #blindinglightschallenge #blindinglights #happyathome♬ Blinding Lights - GREG DAHL
march 1 / april 1 pic.twitter.com/3zZpyutTGd— no (@zedonarrival) April 1, 2020
I hope this video of Priyanka clapping gets referenced on the WAP remix pic.twitter.com/BhceyDrymr— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 19, 2020
when Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to record a video of her clapping her hands on her balcony pic.twitter.com/uLYq7AJCRR— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 24, 2020
Throwback to that time I spent the first months of the pandemic working on a 9,120-piece puzzle. 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/WHJBLLs17c— Jennifer Public Radio (@AmbientSynthy) February 21, 2022
These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid— Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020
I know a cake when I see one. https://t.co/iS3y3BPywD— 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) July 12, 2020
When someone asks me what day of the week it is pic.twitter.com/tNH5QNucyC— R4 (@kupiy) May 9, 2020
"hope this email finds you well" pic.twitter.com/GtR4NhxLLF— emmad - عماد (@emmadmazhari) July 12, 2020
I am living my cottage core fantasy today. pic.twitter.com/Wb3klm5D0W— Veronika (@mediocre_legend) May 2, 2020
Taylor Swift out here really doing the most during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/nX1qBVvwgt— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 23, 2020
4 years ago today, Charli XCX does a Instagram Live DJ set for Grindr. pic.twitter.com/XQg2plaMzE— hourly charli xcx (@hourlyXCX) March 27, 2024
Jill Zarin is doing an Instagram Live with Cindy Barshop and everyone thinks it’s Carole Radziwill. pic.twitter.com/eNdfjXkyJm— Brendan (@notbrendan) July 3, 2020