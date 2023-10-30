    Flavor Flav's Performance Of The National Anthem Is Blowing Up The Internet In Good And Bad Ways

    This is one I'll never forget.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In American history, there are a few iconically *bad* National Anthem performances.

    A woman with American flags reflected in her eyes
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    There's Carl Lewis from 1993 where he literally said "uh oh" when he didn't hit the note.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    There's Roseanne's terribly awful one from 1990.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC 7

    And there's, of course, Fergie's legendary 2018 performance I will never, ever forget.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBA

    Now that, that was history.

    Twitter: @thinds42

    There's a new one to add to the list, and it's Flavor Flav at the Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday.

    A closeup of Flavor Flav
    Gary Dineen / NBAE via Getty Images

    Here it is:

    Twitter: @Bucks

    Some people hated it.

    Twitter: @Triiiga_Trey

    Other people loved it.

    NBA/ Twitter: @Blakeley_Love

    "Move over Whitney," one person said.

    NBA/ Twitter: @ThePalaceOfJake

    "Hang this up in the Louvre," another said.

    NBA/ Twitter: @Legzzzy

    Ultimately, I think we all can agree on one thing: We need a Flav and Fergie collab ASAP.

    NBA/ Twitter: @hope__nichols