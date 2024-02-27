This Picture Of Emma Stone Eating A Chicken Pot Pie Is Easily The Most Unintentionally Hilarious Meme Of 2024
Chicken pot pies are finally getting the love and attention they deserve.
Emma Stone has been busy gallivanting around the world, winning (practically) every Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things.
While I'm happy for all of her success, this post has absolutely nothing to do with her acting accolades.
This post has to do with a completely random picture of her eating a chicken pot pie that is going viral:
"Why would a photographer snap a picture of Emma Stone mid-chicken pie" started it all off.
Why would a photographer snap a picture of Emma Stone mid-chicken pie pic.twitter.com/5OoRnRQthq— Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) February 26, 2024
And the rest is chicken pot pie/Emma Stone history.
when your friend asks for some of your popcorn after saying they didn't want any https://t.co/6ACnB451YM— Cineworld (@cineworld) February 27, 2024
The picture became an instant meme.
Could you imagine looking this good mid-chicken pie though https://t.co/5OX9zgbLuT— Libby Masters (@LibbyMasters) February 26, 2024
People started captioning the picture with relatable scenarios.
Service Person: "How's your meals?"— Choklit Chenna (@AydeeMaybrew) February 27, 2024
Me: https://t.co/LcBQbOW8hg
"When you're out for dinner with a friend and they suddenly pull out their phone for an insta story," this person said.
when you're out for dinner with a friend and they suddenly pull out their phone for an insta story https://t.co/fWtgQvaM7G— Lauren (@laurencrillyy) February 26, 2024
"This is a picture that would be taken by a random aunt at a family reunion," another person said.
This is a picture that would be taken by a random aunt at a family reunion https://t.co/UjSuEiPlP8— syd (@sydmichalangelo) February 26, 2024
The photo does perfectly capture every picture taken by a relative.
this is the exact face i make every single time my parents try to take a picture of me doing something. https://t.co/4zTMSrSX5q— shan 🤍 (@sapphicrogue) February 26, 2024
"My dad must have been the photographer for the event," another person chimed in.
My dad must have been the photographer for the event https://t.co/cfonWatdTE— KJ (taylor's version) (@kj7dill) February 26, 2024
People are extremely into the beauty of that gorgeous lil' pie.
I honestly cannot stop admiring the beauty in this photo. The pie looks amazing. Emma too I guess. https://t.co/OKUtYOtfS2— Matt Coggins (@MattCoggins) February 27, 2024
And other people are pointing out how funny the $500 Delta travel credit brochure is.
I'm losing it that under their plates was a thing to win $500 in travel credit on Delta????? Like these celebs need that??? https://t.co/dXq9TkOPOL— kristen⁷🪐✨ (@Y_u_n_k_i_M_i_n) February 26, 2024
Ultimately, this has to be the most random meme/picture of the year so far.
Me on a cruise when the photographer comes around at dinner: https://t.co/Po6KizHHVn— brad (taylor’s version) (@Mr_Swift1594) February 27, 2024
I'm just happy that chicken pot pies are getting their moment in the sun.
because the crust looks perfect https://t.co/PKMifBqVnU— 🌙 mom said it’s my turn with the lathe of heaven (@youwouldntpost) February 26, 2024
Let's hope this is the start of the chicken pot pie revival we've all been waiting for.
I literally need a chicken pie right now after seeing this what the heck https://t.co/9ixrveMYdu— shᴀᴜɴɪᴇ (@SH4UNIE) February 27, 2024
Bye!
my gay ass when my grandmother asks me if i have a girlfriend yet at the thanksgiving dinner table: https://t.co/SCN30PyeXx— Mason🤍🏁 (@GetawayKarma) February 27, 2024