This Picture Of Emma Stone Eating A Chicken Pot Pie Is Easily The Most Unintentionally Hilarious Meme Of 2024

Chicken pot pies are finally getting the love and attention they deserve.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Emma Stone has been busy gallivanting around the world, winning (practically) every Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things.

Emma in an orange gown holding a BAFTA award with Idris Elba, in a white tuxedo
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

While I'm happy for all of her success, this post has absolutely nothing to do with her acting accolades.

Emma smiling at an event wearing a gemstone necklace and an off-shoulder dress
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

This post has to do with a completely random picture of her eating a chicken pot pie that is going viral:

Emma in a sleeveless dress at a table with a pot pie, smiling at the camera
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

"Why would a photographer snap a picture of Emma Stone mid-chicken pie" started it all off.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @rafiews

And the rest is chicken pot pie/Emma Stone history.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @cineworld

The picture became an instant meme.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @LibbyMasters

People started captioning the picture with relatable scenarios.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @AydeeMaybrew

"When you're out for dinner with a friend and they suddenly pull out their phone for an insta story," this person said.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @laurencrillyy

"This is a picture that would be taken by a random aunt at a family reunion," another person said.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @sydmichalangelo

The photo does perfectly capture every picture taken by a relative.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @sapphicrogue

"My dad must have been the photographer for the event," another person chimed in.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @kj7dill

People are extremely into the beauty of that gorgeous lil' pie.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @MattCoggins

And other people are pointing out how funny the $500 Delta travel credit brochure is.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @Y_u_n_k_i_M_i_n

Ultimately, this has to be the most random meme/picture of the year so far.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock

I'm just happy that chicken pot pies are getting their moment in the sun.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @youwouldntpost

Let's hope this is the start of the chicken pot pie revival we've all been waiting for.

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @SH4UNIE

Bye!

Todd Williamson / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @GetawayKarma