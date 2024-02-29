Elmo's Disturbing Leap Day Post Is Going Viral Because It's Really Freaking People Out
"Elmo, beloved, I am terrified."
Happy Leap Day!
The one day every four years when our employers squeeze out one extra day of work for free!
One muppet celebrated the occasion with a post on X, and it's truly freaking people out.
Here it is:
Happy Leap Day, everybody! Ribbit ribbit ha ha ha! Elmo Frog loves you. ❤️ #LeapDay pic.twitter.com/PJSIx9l9J4— Elmo (@elmo) February 29, 2024
As you can see, it's pretty messed up!
LET IT BURN INTO YOUR RETINAS AND NEVER FORGET HOW ELMO BECAME THIS ON FEBRURARY 29TH 2024 https://t.co/dCv9OUerK8— Happy Weirdo Emma𓅃 (@HappyWeirdos69) February 29, 2024
"This is my sleep paralysis demon built on decades of unresolved childhood trauma," one person commented.
this is my sleep paralysis demon built on decades of unresolved childhood trauma https://t.co/QTw7x1IBmR— 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗 🧸🍉 (@yotsubear) February 29, 2024
"Elmo, what the hell man?" another person chimed in.
elmo what the hell man https://t.co/pMy3mrKz8X— 𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕣 𝕘𝕝𝕠𝕨 (@phosphor_glow) February 29, 2024
This person screamed, "Wtf they do to my boy elmo???"
Wtf they do to my boy elmo??? https://t.co/rhc8rkyj7H— Alice 🌾 (@AliceClimbers) February 29, 2024
The post quickly went viral.
Elmo, beloved, I am terrified. https://t.co/IAJW9Fx9Ta— Mike Up Puffedhe (@hurleyquinnzel) February 29, 2024
People were (rightfully) freaked out.
I love you, Elmo but what the f$&k is this?! https://t.co/TVo6wyjlQC pic.twitter.com/rzARmkPXg0— JMC (@JMC13026261) February 29, 2024
Some apologized for trauma dumping on him a few weeks ago.
Elmo’s punishing us for trauma dumping on him a few weeks ago https://t.co/aHYFLuWuDA— Jordan Manning (@JordanManning4) February 29, 2024
Others called it an abomination.
we should have left the gift of creation to god https://t.co/WcPrVdGkiF— im alex (@snockhit) February 29, 2024
And tons of people begged him to delete it.
elmo please delete im begging you https://t.co/7ssc8kr1oC— russ (@trashbag46) February 29, 2024
Basically, my timeline is full of people talking about Willy Wonka, Kate Middleton, and now this scary little shit.
elmo needs to be stopped https://t.co/Z4IdF8UIcH— Cara Zelaya (@carazelaya) February 29, 2024
I hope we never have to see it again.
Elmo, we all love you, but this is terrifying. Don’t do this again, sweetie https://t.co/38pfIdOADQ— pinecellar.com (@PineCellar) February 29, 2024