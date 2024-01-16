Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Only 19 People Have Ever Achieved "EGOT Status," Plus 17 Others Who Are Soooo Very Close

    It's time for Helen Mirren to do an audiobook so she can get that dang Grammy.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last night at the Emmys, Elton John became the 19th person in history to achieve the elusive EGOT.

    Elton John onstage
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images

    Viola Davis was the last person who achieved it in 2023 when she won a Grammy.

    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    For those who don't know, you "achieve an EGOT" when you win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

    Viola Davis holding her Oscar
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Because this is, like, THE biggest achievement in Hollywood, let's look at who has it and who is super close.

    1. EGOT achiever: Jennifer Hudson

    Jennifer Hudson holding a Tony
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Jennifer achieved her EGOT in 2022 when she won a Tony Award.

    Jennifer with her Tony
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Cher

    Closeup of Cher
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    She just needs a Tony.

    Closeup of Cher
    Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images

    2. EGOT achiever: Whoopi Goldberg

    Closeup of Whoopi Goldberg
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

    Whoopi achieved EGOT in 2002 when she won a Tony.

    Closeup of Whoopi Goldberg
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Julie Andrews

    Closeup of Julie Andrews
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She just needs to win a Tony.

    Julie Andrews
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    3. EGOT achiever: Audrey Hepburn

    Closeup of Audrey Hepburn
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    She achieved EGOT when she won a Grammy posthumously in 1994.

    Closeup of Audrey Hepburn
    Maureen Donaldson / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Cynthia Nixon

    Closeup of Cynthia Nixon
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    She just needs an Oscar.

    Closeup of Cynthia Nixon
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    4. EGOT achiever: Richard Rodgers

    Closeup of Richard Rodgers
    George Karger / Getty Images

    Richard was the absolute first person to EGOT when he won an Emmy for composing in 1962.

    Closeup of Richard Rodgers
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: James Earl Jones

    Closeup of James Earl Jones
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    He just needs an Oscar.

    Closeup of James Earl Jones
    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

    5. EGOT achiever: Composer Marvin Hamlisch

    Marvin Hamlisch with his Grammy
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    He achieved EGOT in 1995 when he won an Emmy.

    Marvin Hamlisch onstage
    Radio Times / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Billy Porter

    Billy Porter
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GLAAD

    He just needs an Oscar.

    Billy Porter
    Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    6. EGOT achiever: Mel Brooks

    Mel Brooks holding an Oscar
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    He completed his EGOT when he won a Tony in 2001.

    Closeup of Mel Brooks
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Liza Minnelli

    Liza Minnelli onstage
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    She just needs a Grammy.

    Liza Minnelli
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    7. Achieved EGOT: Producer Scott Rudin

    Closeup of Scott Rudin
    Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

    He achieved his EGOT in 2012 when he won a Grammy.

    Closeup of Scott Rudin
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Maggie Smith

    Closeup of Dame Maggie Smith
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    She just needs a Grammy.

    Closeup of Maggie Smith
    Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

    8. EGOT achiever: Director Mike Nichols

    Mike Nichols
    Ben Martin / Ben Martin / Getty Images

    He achieved his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2001.

    Mike Nichols onstage
    Stephen Lovekin / WireImage / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Ben Platt

    Jason Howard / GC Images / Getty Images

    He just needs an Oscar.

    Closeup of Ben Platt
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    9. EGOT achiever: John Legend

    John Legend
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    John completed his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2018.

    John Legend
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Helen Mirren

    Helen Mirren
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She just needs a Grammy.

    Helen Mirren
    John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    10. EGOT achiever: Composer Jonathan Tunick

    Jonathan Tunick
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    He achieved EGOT when he won a Tony in 1997.

    Jonathan Tunick
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Cynthia Erivo

    Closeup of Cynthia Erivo
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    She just needs an Oscar.

    Closeup of Cynthia Erivo
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    11. EGOT achiever: Actor John Gielgud

    Closeup of John Gielgud
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

    He completed his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 1991.

    Closeup of John Gielgud
    Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Cyndi Lauper

    Closeup of Cyndi Lauper
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    She just needs an Oscar.

    Cyndi Lauper
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

    12. EGOT achiever: Actress Helen Hayes

    Closeup of Helen Hayes
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

    She completed her EGOT in 1977 when she won a Grammy.

    Helen Hayes
    Fox Photos / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Kate Winslet

    Closeup of Kate Winslet
    Iona Wolff / BAFTA via Getty Images

    She just needs a Tony.

    Closeup of Kate Winslet
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    13. EGOT achiever: Rita Moreno

    Rita Moreno
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Ovation TV

    She got her EGOT in 1977 when she won an Emmy.

    Closeup of Rita Moreno
    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

    One award away from EGOT: Bette Midler

    Closeup of Bette Midler
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

    She just needs an Oscar.

    Closeup of Bette Midler
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    14. EGOT achiever: Lyricist Tim Rice

    Closeup of Tim Rice
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

    He achieved his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2018.

    Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Tim Rice holding their Emmys
    Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Al Pacino

    Al Pacino
    Robert Kamau / GC Images

    He just needs a Grammy.

    Al Pacino
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    15. EGOT achiever: Alan Menken

    Alan Menken
    Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

    He achieved EGOT with an Emmy in 2020.

    Alan Menken
    Tristar Media / WireImage / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Common

    Common
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    He just needs a Tony.

    Closeup of Common
    Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

    16. EGOT achiever: Songwriter Robert Lopez

    Robert Lopez and his partner holding their Emmys
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    He's actually the first-ever double EGOT winner, like he's won each award TWICE.

    Robert Lopez and his partner with their Oscars
    Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Martin Scorsese

    Closeup of Martin Scorsese
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    He just needs a Tony.

    Closeup of Martin Scorsese
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    17. EGOT achiever: Andrew Lloyd Webber

    Andrew Lloyd Webber
    Wpa Pool / Getty Images

    He got his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2018.

    Andrew Lloyd Webber
    Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images

    One award away from EGOT: Lily Tomlin

    Closeup of Lily Tomlin
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for WIF

    She just needs an Oscar.

    Closeup of Lily Tomlin
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images