Only 19 People Have Ever Achieved "EGOT Status," Plus 17 Others Who Are Soooo Very Close

Last night at the Emmys, Elton John became the 19th person in history to achieve the elusive EGOT.
Viola Davis was the last person who achieved it in 2023 when she won a Grammy.
For those who don't know, you "achieve an EGOT" when you win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
Because this is, like, THE biggest achievement in Hollywood, let's look at who has it and who is super close.
Jennifer achieved her EGOT in 2022 when she won a Tony Award.
One award away from EGOT: Cher
One award away from EGOT: Julie Andrews
She just needs to win a Tony.
3.
EGOT achiever: Audrey Hepburn
She achieved EGOT when she won a Grammy posthumously in 1994.
One award away from EGOT: Cynthia Nixon
4.
EGOT achiever: Richard Rodgers
Richard was the absolute first person to EGOT when he won an Emmy for composing in 1962.
One award away from EGOT: James Earl Jones
5.
EGOT achiever: Composer Marvin Hamlisch
He achieved EGOT in 1995 when he won an Emmy.
One award away from EGOT: Billy Porter
6.
EGOT achiever: Mel Brooks
He completed his EGOT when he won a Tony in 2001.
One award away from EGOT: Liza Minnelli
7.
Achieved EGOT: Producer Scott Rudin
He achieved his EGOT in 2012 when he won a Grammy.
One award away from EGOT: Maggie Smith
8.
EGOT achiever: Director Mike Nichols
He achieved his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2001.
One award away from EGOT: Ben Platt
9.
EGOT achiever: John Legend
John completed his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2018.
One award away from EGOT: Helen Mirren
10.
EGOT achiever: Composer Jonathan Tunick
He achieved EGOT when he won a Tony in 1997.
One award away from EGOT: Cynthia Erivo
11.
EGOT achiever: Actor John Gielgud
He completed his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 1991.
One award away from EGOT: Cyndi Lauper
12.
EGOT achiever: Actress Helen Hayes
She completed her EGOT in 1977 when she won a Grammy.
One award away from EGOT: Kate Winslet
13.
EGOT achiever: Rita Moreno
She got her EGOT in 1977 when she won an Emmy.
One award away from EGOT: Bette Midler
14.
EGOT achiever: Lyricist Tim Rice
He achieved his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2018.
One award away from EGOT: Al Pacino
15.
EGOT achiever: Alan Menken
One award away from EGOT: Common
16.
EGOT achiever: Songwriter Robert Lopez
He's actually the first-ever double EGOT winner, like he's won each award TWICE.
One award away from EGOT: Martin Scorsese
17.
EGOT achiever: Andrew Lloyd Webber
He got his EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2018.
One award away from EGOT: Lily Tomlin