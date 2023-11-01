  • Viral badge

For The First Time Ever, I Think I Like Heidi Klum's Husband's Halloween Costume More Than Hers

He fully understood the assignment.

by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Heidi Klum's big ol' Halloween bash was last night.

Closeup of Heidi Klum
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

This year, she was a peacock.

Heidi Klum as a peacock
Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

Heidi took the red carpet with a gaggle of dancers, and the whole thing was quite impressive.

Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

It was an A+ effort by Heidi, but I want to talk about someone else...

Heidi Klum as a peacock
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

That someone else is her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Closeup of Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

Every year, Tom also dresses up with Heidi.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Tristar Media / Getty Images

Last year, he was a fisherman with his eye gauged out.

Heidi and Tom in costume
Noam Galai / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The other time, he was a mutilated astronaut.

Tom and Heidi in costume
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

And, of course, he totally nailed Shrek.

Tom and Heidi as Shrek and Fiona
Thestewartofny / WireImage / Getty Images

This year, I couldn't take my eyes off of him.

Closeup of Tom and Heidi
Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

He was an egg.

Tom as an egg
Noam Galai / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

She's got her fancy backup dancers and expensive prosthetics...and he's just an egg.

Heidi as a peacock and Tom as an egg
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

I can practically hear that egg giggle.

Closeup of Tom as an egg
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Tom just kind of sat there the whole time.

Tom as an egg
Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

I love the way his lil' arms poke out.

Heidi as a peacock and Tom as an egg
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

I love the way she watched over him.

Heidi as a peacock and Tom as an egg
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

This is how you couples costume!

Closeup of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz in costume
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Inside the party, he just kind of egged around.

Tom and Heidi in costume
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Very cute!

Closeup of Heidi and Tom in costume
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

Can't wait to see what they do next year.

Closeup of Heidi and Tom in costume
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Bye!

Closeup of Tom as an egg
Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images