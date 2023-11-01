Heidi Klum's big ol' Halloween bash was last night.
Heidi took the red carpet with a gaggle of dancers, and the whole thing was quite impressive.
It was an A+ effort by Heidi, but I want to talk about someone else...
That someone else is her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Every year, Tom also dresses up with Heidi.
Last year, he was a fisherman with his eye gauged out.
The other time, he was a mutilated astronaut.
And, of course, he totally nailed Shrek.
This year, I couldn't take my eyes off of him.
She's got her fancy backup dancers and expensive prosthetics...and he's just an egg.
I can practically hear that egg giggle.
Tom just kind of sat there the whole time.
I love the way his lil' arms poke out.
I love the way she watched over him.
Inside the party, he just kind of egged around.
Can't wait to see what they do next year.