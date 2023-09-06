Celebrity·Posted on Sep 6, 2023Drake Showed Off His Massive Bra Collection, And Honestly It's Kinda Sorta Weird"He should make a quilt."by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Tom Hanks has a collection of 250 typewriters. CBS Janet Jackson collects porcelain pigs. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And Björk? She collects miniature boats. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA Drake collects something a bit more unusual. Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images He collects bras people have thrown at him onstage. Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images The rapper posted a pic alongside his collection: View this photo on Instagram @champagnepapi/ instagram.com Interesting! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox As this person suggests, I guess he should make a quilt. @champagnepapi/ instagram.com