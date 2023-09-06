    Drake Showed Off His Massive Bra Collection, And Honestly It's Kinda Sorta Weird

    "He should make a quilt."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Tom Hanks has a collection of 250 typewriters.

    Tom Hanks with one of his typewriters
    CBS

    Janet Jackson collects porcelain pigs.

    Janet Jackson accepting an award
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And Björk? She collects miniature boats.

    Björk performing
    Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA

    Drake collects something a bit more unusual.

    Drake performing
    Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

    He collects bras people have thrown at him onstage.

    Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

    The rapper posted a pic alongside his collection:

    Interesting!

    Fox

    As this person suggests, I guess he should make a quilt.

    @champagnepapi/ instagram.com