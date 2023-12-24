Dolly Parton has been married to her extremely elusive husband, Carl Dean, for 57 years (!!!).
Over the course of their 5+ decade relationship, we've only seen a handful of pictures of them together.
Like, they're so private that it's literally a news story whenever Dolly posts a picture of him on her IG.
That said, Dolly and Carl are among a small group of childfree celebrities, and Dolly revealed to Saga Exceptional why they decided never to have kids.
“I haven’t missed it like I thought I might,” the 77-year-old said.
“When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids, but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me. I had my career and my music and I was travelling."
“If I’d had kids, I’d have stayed home with them, I’m sure, and worried myself to death about them," she said. "With everything that’s going on, I’d hate to be bringing a child into this world right now.”