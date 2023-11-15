Celebrity·Posted on Nov 15, 2023People Are Divided Over Reese Witherspoon's 20-Year-Old Son's Fancy New York City ApartmentMy only complaint is that it's *suspiciously* clean.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Deacon Phillippe is Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 20-year-old aspiring musician son who goes to school in NYC. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Fanatics He recently showed off his fancy West Village apartment to one of those guys who asks *random* people on the street to show him their places. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com Here's the tour: @calebwsimpson @Deacon Location: West village Occuaption: student ♬ original sound - CALEB SIMPSON @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com As you can see, his apartment has enormous ceilings and some of that gorgeous exposed brick New Yorkers won't shut the hell up about. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com It's a duplex, and he has roommates. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com There's a vinyl wall. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com His bedroom has not one but two large windows, which is a luxury in NYC. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com He's got some funky art. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com The kitchen is pretty standard stuff. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com And lastly, what 20-year-old college kid's bathroom wouldn't have a dirty towel on the ground? @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com Overall, it's really nice, and it has to cost a shit ton of money, considering the location and size. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com The comments are where things got a little messy. There's of course some good ol' fashioned "nepo baby" discourse. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com "How much do you pay? The correct answer is: Ask mom and dad," this person said. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com At the same time, people are coming to his defense. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com "Why are people being mean? He's in school. Seems humble. Has roommates," this person said. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com At the end of the day, what I'm really impressed with is how clean everything is*. @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com *But you know they hired someone to clean before he came. 🤭