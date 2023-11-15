Skip To Content
    People Are Divided Over Reese Witherspoon's 20-Year-Old Son's Fancy New York City Apartment

    My only complaint is that it's *suspiciously* clean.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Deacon Phillippe is Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 20-year-old aspiring musician son who goes to school in NYC.

    Closeup of Deacon and Ryan Phillippe
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Fanatics

    He recently showed off his fancy West Village apartment to one of those guys who asks *random* people on the street to show him their places.

    &quot;Apartment?&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    Here's the tour:

    @calebwsimpson

    @Deacon Location: West village Occuaption: student

    ♬ original sound - CALEB SIMPSON
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    As you can see, his apartment has enormous ceilings and some of that gorgeous exposed brick New Yorkers won't shut the hell up about.

    Deacon in his apartment
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    It's a duplex, and he has roommates.

    &quot;Interesting&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    There's a vinyl wall.

    Deacon showing his vinyl wall
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    His bedroom has not one but two large windows, which is a luxury in NYC.

    &quot;Studio&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    He's got some funky art.

    Closeup of Deacon
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    The kitchen is pretty standard stuff.

    Deacon&#x27;s kitchen
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    And lastly, what 20-year-old college kid's bathroom wouldn't have a dirty towel on the ground?

    Deacon&#x27;s bathroom
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    Overall, it's really nice, and it has to cost a shit ton of money, considering the location and size.

    Deacon&#x27;s apartment
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    The comments are where things got a little messy.

    There's of course some good ol' fashioned "nepo baby" discourse.

    &quot;Nepo Baby says, &#x27;West Village prices man&#x27; Hahahahahaha&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    "How much do you pay? The correct answer is: Ask mom and dad," this person said.

    &quot;How much do you pay?&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    At the same time, people are coming to his defense.

    &quot;he even has roommates!&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    "Why are people being mean? He's in school. Seems humble. Has roommates," this person said.

    &quot;Why are people being mean?&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    At the end of the day, what I'm really impressed with is how clean everything is*.

    &quot;Cleanest boy apartment I&#x27;ve ever seen&quot;
    @calebwsimpson/ tiktok.com

    *But you know they hired someone to clean before he came. 🤭