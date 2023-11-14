Chris was recently asked about his short shorts, and he didn't hold back.
Chris told E!: "I don't think there is anything to defend. It's called short shorts, isn't it? It's supposed to be short."
"Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it's a vibe. It's the best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that than the long [thing]," he continued.
He tripled down on 'em: "It's like showtime. Lakers. Would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri or something on the floor? No, so, I'll be wearing the short shorts."
He's right!! Don't listen to the haters, and free that thigh.