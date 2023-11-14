Skip To Content
Chris Pine Defended Those Viral Pictures Of Him Wearing Short Shorts, And He's Got A Point

He's got the gift of gams.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

A couple of weeks ago, some pics of Chris Pine wearing some cute lil short shorts went viral.

Closeup of Chris Pine walking by a car in shorts and a hoodie
Backgrid

Personally, I love me some exposed thigh.

Closeup of Chris Pine
Backgrid

But apparently, some people don't!

An illustration that says &quot;STOP HATE&quot;
Natelin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

People criticized Chris's shorts in the comments of a Just Jared post.

&quot;is he okay?&quot;
Instagram: @justjared

Someone called him "weird."

&quot;Ok he dresses weird when it is down time&quot;
Instagram: @justjared

Someone said he looks like a "little grandma."

&quot;He looks like a little grandma&quot;
Instagram: @justjared

It ruined this person's whole night!

&quot;u ruined my whole night...&quot;
Instagram: @justjared

Chris was recently asked about his short shorts, and he didn't hold back.

Closeup of Chris Pine
Backgrid

Chris told E!: "I don't think there is anything to defend. It's called short shorts, isn't it? It's supposed to be short."

Closeup of Chris Pine during an interview
E

"Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it's a vibe. It's the best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that than the long [thing]," he continued.

Closeup of Chris Pine
E

He tripled down on 'em: "It's like showtime. Lakers. Would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri or something on the floor? No, so, I'll be wearing the short shorts."

Closeup of Chris Pine&#x27;s shorts
Backgrid

He's right!! Don't listen to the haters, and free that thigh.

Closeup of Chris Pine
Backgrid