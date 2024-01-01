Cheez-Its Has Responded To The Pop-Tarts Bowl Fiasco With Their Own Mascot And Message
I'm pretty sure this would kill a Victorian child.
In case you somehow missed it, a couple of days ago, an edible mascot named "Strawberry" was essentially brutally sacrificed.
Here we are... the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023
Poor Strawberry was lowered into a giant toaster and then eaten.
"After the game he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal" @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/sMLBUM3jxW— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2023
Yes, eaten.
America is THRIVING. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/GB1Tu1GiQy— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 29, 2023
It was somewhat disturbing.
This is like those videos they used to show in driver’s ed. https://t.co/U6qsqPpUAM— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2023
Anyway, RIP Strawberry.
The end of an era #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/WouFK2GOrA— Casey (@C4SEY85) December 29, 2023
Miss you, always. <3
“This is my body, broken for you.” pic.twitter.com/MrY57P7yWz— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) December 29, 2023
But now, because this is how capitalism works, another mascot has risen.
The Cheez-It has risen pic.twitter.com/WgmqHvxyse— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 1, 2024
Yes, it's a giant Cheez-It.
Cheez-Its definitely saw the Pop-Tart mascot the other day and scrambled to put this together pic.twitter.com/l629vjnBoC— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 1, 2024
As this person said, "The strawberry Pop-Tart walked so the Cheez-It could run."
The Strawberry Pop Tart walked so the Cheez-It could run pic.twitter.com/pM5JTcux0f— Will Boling (@will_boling) January 1, 2024
The only difference is this mascot had a different message: He is "non-edible."
The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024
Anyway, you got us, corporate America.
Fun Fact: Pop Tarts and Cheez-Its are made by the same company. Hooray corporate synergy! https://t.co/chb02QHaKE— Asa Zynhard (@RabidDogman) January 1, 2024
I'm just happy I didn't have to watch another one of my beloved foods go out like that.
Ched-Z is back!— Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 1, 2024
(and does not want to be eaten) pic.twitter.com/RBMKl8YoMg