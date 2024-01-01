Skip To Content
    Cheez-Its Has Responded To The Pop-Tarts Bowl Fiasco With Their Own Mascot And Message

    I'm pretty sure this would kill a Victorian child.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl was truly one of the most unhinged American things ever.

    Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

    In case you somehow missed it, a couple of days ago, an edible mascot named "Strawberry" was essentially brutally sacrificed.

    Twitter: @PJGreenTV

    Poor Strawberry was lowered into a giant toaster and then eaten.

    Twitter: @gifdsports

    Yes, eaten.

    Twitter: @TomFornelli

    It was somewhat disturbing.

    Twitter: @SickosCommittee

    Anyway, RIP Strawberry.

    Twitter: @C4SEY85

    Miss you, always. <3

    Twitter: @jbbrisco

    But now, because this is how capitalism works, another mascot has risen.

    Twitter: @PardonMyTake

    Yes, it's a giant Cheez-It.

    Twitter: @BetMGM

    As this person said, "The strawberry Pop-Tart walked so the Cheez-It could run."

    Twitter: @will_boling

    The only difference is this mascot had a different message: He is "non-edible."

    Twitter: @rodger

    Anyway, you got us, corporate America.

    Twitter: @RabidDogman

    I'm just happy I didn't have to watch another one of my beloved foods go out like that.

    Twitter: @CitrusBowl