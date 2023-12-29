The Pop-Tarts Bowl Is Truly The Most Unhinged American Thing I've Ever Seen, And The Internet Can't Get Enough
I need one of these for every food.
The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl was last night in Orlando, Florida, and it's easily one of the wildest thing I've ever seen.
The game between the Kansas City Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack featured an edible mascot named "Strawberry."
Here we are... the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023
The whole thing was so incredibly unhinged.
"After the game he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal" @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/sMLBUM3jxW— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2023
And people can't get enough.
The Pop-Tart lived a relatively short but happy life.
I love him so much. I will mourn him as he’s devoured in just mere hours pic.twitter.com/Y0GJa1vrRQ— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) December 28, 2023
Everyone was trying to get a piece of him.
The pop tart is quite literally running for his life 😂😂😂 #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/iKmWSD9aV6— Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) December 29, 2023
Players were literally licking him.
WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE @PopTartsBowl https://t.co/d2x5XbcZf5 pic.twitter.com/XTou7ho5Yx— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2023
At the end of the game, things got even weirder when the Pop-Tart was lowered into a giant toaster.
The Pop-Tart holding up a sign that says "Dreams really do come true" as it is lowered into a toaster to be cooked alive is the darkest thing I've ever seen https://t.co/ujJyD8i1Ml— Derek Faraci (@WH_Woolhat) December 29, 2023
Then they ate him.
America is THRIVING. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/GB1Tu1GiQy— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 29, 2023
Yes, he was consumed.
This is like those videos they used to show in driver’s ed. https://t.co/U6qsqPpUAM— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2023
People are mourning the loss of the Pop-Tart Edible Mascot.
The end of an era #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/WouFK2GOrA— Casey (@C4SEY85) December 29, 2023
And because this is something we should Never Forget, here are the funniest reactions to this wild event...
what a beautiful sport, what a beautiful country https://t.co/GDlpeE8Pnv— Dylan (@notdylm) December 28, 2023
European countries could never. pic.twitter.com/QVhf5PpCJn— Robert Behrens (@rcb05) December 28, 2023
women’s stories matter. they just matter! https://t.co/R5oHuTHWFH— RB 🫧 (@rodb) December 29, 2023
It’s what he wanted and that’s the sickest part of all https://t.co/lnfLFc3SVF— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 29, 2023
The most inspirational image of our time. pic.twitter.com/c9oPIiw54R— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 29, 2023
“This is my body, broken for you.” pic.twitter.com/MrY57P7yWz— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) December 29, 2023
“Dad, tell me what you remember about the 2023 Poptart Bowl Mascot” pic.twitter.com/nvxOZG22ba— gump caleb (@gump_caleb) December 29, 2023
MURDERERS pic.twitter.com/w0jVDsKqHN— Memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 29, 2023
HE IS RISEN pic.twitter.com/EZ6xaxo0DY— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 28, 2023
Live every day like the pop-tart lived its last one: pic.twitter.com/eTD1HUdF5D— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 29, 2023
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while you could miss it” pic.twitter.com/cGk5EWoLGT— Memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 29, 2023
my anxiety creeping up on me after i had a good day for once pic.twitter.com/naVQ9YGYPr— Hayley McGoldrick (@GoldieOnSports) December 29, 2023
this is an accurate portrayal of what Catholic doctrine teaches about Transubstantiation with the pop-tart as the body of Christ https://t.co/CL6ESLssDu— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) December 29, 2023
Woke up this morning thinking about a true American hero pic.twitter.com/esZumX14AQ— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023
And lastly...
Leave no crumbs. pic.twitter.com/JNEjHCUXXM— Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 29, 2023