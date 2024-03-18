Celebrity·Posted on Mar 18, 2024Channing Tatum's Hilarious Comment On Future Father-In-Law Lenny Kravitz's Thirst Trap Is Going ViralThat's definitely a solid way to gain points with the in-laws.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail In case you didn't know, Lenny Kravitz is still very much hot. Michael Rowe / Getty Images for IMDb The 59-year-old was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, looking pretty much exactly how he has since 2003. Variety / Variety via Getty Images Lenny is currently going viral after posting this shirtless picture on Instagram: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lennykravitz People were obviously like, "Daaang, Dad." @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz Rosario Dawson called the photo a "blessing." @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz Kelly Rowland said it inspired her to head to the gym. @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz And Channing Tatum also chimed in. Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images In case you didn't know, Channing is engaged to Lenny's daughter, Zoë. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images His comment about Lenny's thirst trap is going viral: @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz Which, like, "Jesus Christmas Lenny" is right! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lennykravitz Hopefully this encourages him to post similar pictures, because that would be very nice! Rb / GC Images / Getty Images