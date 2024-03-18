Skip To Content
    Channing Tatum's Hilarious Comment On Future Father-In-Law Lenny Kravitz's Thirst Trap Is Going Viral

    That's definitely a solid way to gain points with the in-laws.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    In case you didn't know, Lenny Kravitz is still very much hot.

    Lenny in a stylish suit with unbuttoned shirt sitting on a stool
    Michael Rowe / Getty Images for IMDb

    The 59-year-old was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, looking pretty much exactly how he has since 2003.

    Lenny kneels by his new star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; wearing sunglasses and black attire
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Lenny is currently going viral after posting this shirtless picture on Instagram:

    People were obviously like, "Daaang, Dad."

    Comment praising Lenny&#x27;s fitness at 59 as better than most of the new generations, with laughing emoji, liked 2,672 times
    @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz

    Rosario Dawson called the photo a "blessing."

    Rosario Dawson&#x27;s Instagram comment: &quot;Just blessing the sun with your shine,&quot; which received 548 likes
    @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz

    Kelly Rowland said it inspired her to head to the gym.

    Kelly Rowland&#x27;s comment: &quot;And just like, I&#x27;m headed to the gym!!!&quot; with 5,057 likes
    @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz

    And Channing Tatum also chimed in.

    Close-up of Channing Tatum wearing a dark suit with a subtle pattern at an event
    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    In case you didn't know, Channing is engaged to Lenny's daughter, Zoë.

    Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz holding hands on stairs, he in a tux and she in a see-through chain-link halter-top dress with bra panties visible underneath
    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    His comment about Lenny's thirst trap is going viral:

    Channing Tatum&#x27;s Instagram comment: &quot;Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you&#x27;re gonna hurt someone on this platform hahaha&quot; with 5,593 likes
    @lennykravitz / Via Instagram: @lennykravitz

    Which, like, "Jesus Christmas Lenny" is right!

    Hopefully this encourages him to post similar pictures, because that would be very nice!

    Lenny wearing a leather jacket and smiling as he walks past observers
    Rb / GC Images / Getty Images