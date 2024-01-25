Skip To Content
    You'll Be Super Surprised These 36 Actors Have Never Been Nominated For An Academy Award

    I would like to see Keanu Reeves at least nominated for one of these silly little awards someday.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People were overjoyed when Emily Blunt FINALLY got first, long overdue, Oscar nomination this week.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Because it seems like everyone is *still* talking about Oscar snubs, let's take a look at actors you'll be surprised have NEVER, ever been nominated.

    1. Keanu Reeves

    Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

    2. Kerry Washington

    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    3. Hugh Grant

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    4. Demi Moore

    Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    5. John Goodman

    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    6. Ewan McGregor

    Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

    7. Carol Burnett

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    8. Thandiwe Newton

    Sylvain Lefevre / WireImage / Getty Images

    9. Martin Sheen

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for CNN

    10. Kurt Russell

    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    11. Alan Rickman

    Mirrorpix / Getty Images

    12. Janelle Monáe

    Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    13. James McAvoy

    Victor Boyko / Getty Images

    14. Idris Elba

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Formula E

    15. Bruce Willis

    Pacific Press / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

    16. Jennifer Lopez

    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    17. Steve Martin

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    18. Paul Dano

    Shannon Finney / Getty Images

    19. Drew Barrymore

    Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

    20. Zoë Saldana

    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

    21. Dennis Quaid

    Jason Kempin / Getty Images for ACM

    22. Jim Carrey

    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    23. Richard Gere

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    24. Meg Ryan

    Presley Ann / Getty Images for SeeHer

    25. Steve Buscemi

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    26. Mia Farrow

    Aubrey Hart / Getty Images

    27. Pam Grier

    Harry Langdon / Getty Images

    28. Christina Ricci

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    29. Parker Posey

    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images

    30. Kevin Bacon

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

    31. Adam Sandler

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars

    32. Wesley Snipes

    David Livingston / Getty Images

    33. Donald Sutherland

    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    34. Tina Fey

    John Nacion / Getty Images

    35. Oscar Isaac

    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    36. And lastly, Marilyn Monroe

    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images