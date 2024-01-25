Celebrity·Posted 5 hours agoYou'll Be Super Surprised These 36 Actors Have Never Been Nominated For An Academy AwardI would like to see Keanu Reeves at least nominated for one of these silly little awards someday.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail People were overjoyed when Emily Blunt FINALLY got first, long overdue, Oscar nomination this week. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images Because it seems like everyone is *still* talking about Oscar snubs, let's take a look at actors you'll be surprised have NEVER, ever been nominated. 1. Keanu Reeves Rb / GC Images / Getty Images 2. Kerry Washington Variety / Variety via Getty Images 3. Hugh Grant Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images 4. Demi Moore Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 5. John Goodman Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images 6. Ewan McGregor Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images 7. Carol Burnett Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 8. Thandiwe Newton Sylvain Lefevre / WireImage / Getty Images 9. Martin Sheen Cindy Ord / Getty Images for CNN 10. Kurt Russell Variety / Variety via Getty Images 11. Alan Rickman Mirrorpix / Getty Images 12. Janelle Monáe Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 13. James McAvoy Victor Boyko / Getty Images 14. Idris Elba Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Formula E 15. Bruce Willis Pacific Press / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images 16. Jennifer Lopez Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images 17. Steve Martin Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images 18. Paul Dano Shannon Finney / Getty Images 19. Drew Barrymore Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images 20. Zoë Saldana Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival 21. Dennis Quaid Jason Kempin / Getty Images for ACM 22. Jim Carrey Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 23. Richard Gere Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 24. Meg Ryan Presley Ann / Getty Images for SeeHer 25. Steve Buscemi Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images 26. Mia Farrow Aubrey Hart / Getty Images 27. Pam Grier Harry Langdon / Getty Images 28. Christina Ricci Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 29. Parker Posey Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images 30. Kevin Bacon Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 31. Adam Sandler Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars 32. Wesley Snipes David Livingston / Getty Images 33. Donald Sutherland Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images 34. Tina Fey John Nacion / Getty Images 35. Oscar Isaac Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images 36. And lastly, Marilyn Monroe Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images