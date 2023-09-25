    I Was Genuinely Surprised To See These 42 People Are 60, Almost 60, Or Well Into Their 60s

    Another day, another reminder of my own mortality.

    1. Michael Jordan turned 60 in February.

    Michael Jordan
    1. Michael Jordan turned 60 in February.

    Michael Jordan
    2. Lisa Kudrow is 60.

    Lisa Kudrow
    2. Lisa Kudrow is 60.

    Lisa Kudrow
    3. Courteney Cox turns 60 next year.

    Courteney Cox
    3. Courteney Cox turns 60 next year.

    Courteney Cox
    4. Tom Cruise is 61.

    Tom Cruise
    4. Tom Cruise is 61.

    Tom Cruise
    5. Steve Carell is also 61.

    Steve Carell
    5. Steve Carell is also 61.

    Steve Carell
    6. Jim Carrey is 61, too.

    Jim Carrey
    6. Jim Carrey is 61, too.

    Jim Carrey
    7. Demi Moore is 60.

    Demi Moore
    7. Demi Moore is 60.

    Demi Moore
    8. Anthony Kiedis and Flea are also 60.

    Flea and Anthony Kiedis
    8. Anthony Kiedis and Flea are also 60.

    Anthony Kiedis and Flea
    9. Matthew Broderick turned 60 last year.

    Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
    9. Matthew Broderick turned 60 last year.

    Matthew Broderick
    10. Rosie O'Donnell also turned 60 last year.

    Rosie O&#x27;Donnell
    10. Rosie O'Donnell also turned 60 last year.

    Rosie O&#x27;Donnell
    11. Paula Abdul is 61.

    Paula Abdul
    11. Paula Abdul is 61.

    Paula Abdul
    12. MC Hammer is 61.

    MC Hammer
    12. MC Hammer is 61.

    MC Hammer
    13. Jon Bon Jovi is also 61.

    Jon Bon Jovi
    13. Jon Bon Jovi is also 61.

    Jon Bon Jovi onstage
    14. Bret Michaels is 60.

    Bret Michaels
    14. Bret Michaels is 60.

    Bret Michaels
    15. Conan O'Brien is also 60.

    Conan O&#x27;Brien
    15. Conan O'Brien is also 60.

    Conan O&#x27;Brien
    16. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 62.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    16. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 62.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    17. George Clooney is also 62.

    George Clooney
    17. George Clooney is also 62.

    George Clooney
    18. Meg Ryan is 61.

    Meg Ryan posing with another woman
    18. Meg Ryan is 61.

    Meg Ryan
    19. Wesley Snipes is also 61.

    Wesley Snipes
    19. Wesley Snipes is also 61.

    Wesley Snipes
    20. Weird Al is 63.

    Weird Al
    20. Weird Al is 63.

    Weird Al
    21. Hugh Grant is also 63.

    Hugh Grant
    21. Hugh Grant is also 63.

    Hugh Grant
    22. Dr. Dre is 58.

    Dr. Dre
    22. Dr. Dre is 58.

    Dr. Dre
    23. Sarah Jessica Parker is also 58.

    Sarah Jessica Parker
    23. Sarah Jessica Parker is also 58.

    Sarah Jessica Parker
    24. Helen Hunt turned 60 in June.

    Helen Hunt
    24. Helen Hunt turned 60 in June.

    Helen Hunt
    25. John Stamos turned 60 last month.

    John Stamos
    25. John Stamos turned 60 last month.

    Young John Stamos
    26. Brad Pitt turns 60 in December.

    Brad Pitt
    26. Brad Pitt turns 60 in December.

    Brad Pitt
    27. Sandra Bullock also turns 60 next year.

    Sandra Bullock
    27. Sandra Bullock also turns 60 next year.

    Sandra Bullock
    28. Nic Cage will turn 60 in January.

    Nicolas Cage
    28. Nic Cage will turn 60 in January.

    Nic Cage
    29. Lenny Kravitz turns 60 next May.

    Lenny Kravitz
    29. Lenny Kravitz turns 60 next May.

    Lenny Kravitz
    30. Jennifer Coolidge is 62.

    Jennifer Coolidge
    30. Jennifer Coolidge is 62.

    Jennifer Coolidge
    31. Dennis Rodman is also 62.

    Dennis Rodman
    31. Dennis Rodman is also 62.

    Dennis Rodman
    32. Mike Myers is 60.

    Mike Myers
    32. Mike Myers is 60.

    Mike Myers
    33. Tommy Lee is 60.

    Tommy Lee
    33. Tommy Lee is 60.

    Tommy Lee onstage
    34. Vanessa Williams is 60 as well.

    Vanessa Williams
    34. Vanessa Williams is 60 as well.

    Vanessa Williams
    35. Rob Lowe turns 60 next year.

    Rob Lowe
    35. Rob Lowe turns 60 next year.

    Young Rob Lowe
    36. Courtney Love also turns 60 next year.

    Courtney Love
    36. Courtney Love also turns 60 next year.

    Courtney Love
    37. Edie Falco is 60.

    Edie Falco
    37. Edie Falco is 60.

    Edie Falco
    38. Vivica A. Fox is 59.

    Vivica A. Fox
    38. Vivica A. Fox is 59.

    Vivica A. Fox
    39. Jodie Foster is also 60.

    Jodie Foster
    39. Jodie Foster is also 60.

    Jodie Foster
    40. Eric McCormack turned 60 in April.

    Eric McCormack
    40. Eric McCormack turned 60 in April.

    Debra Messing and Eric McCormack
    41. Emilio Estevez is 61.

    Emilio Estevez
    41. Emilio Estevez is 61.

    Emilio Estevez
    42. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves turns 60 next year.

    Keanu Reeves
    42. And last but not least, Keanu Reeves turns 60 next year.

    Young Keanu Reeves
