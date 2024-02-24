Skip To Content
    This Is What 21 Years Old Looks Like On A BUNCH Of Celebrities Throughout The Past 60 Years

    Because this seems to be a trend.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's been a trend over the course of the past few weeks of people posting pictures of what they looked like at 21.

    Because I love a good *age* post, here's what 65 celebs looked like at 21 over the past 60 years or so...

    1. Keanu Reeves at 21:

    Archive Photos / Getty Images

    In 1986.

    2. Prince William at 21:

    Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

    In 2003.

    3. Grace Kelly at 21:

    Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

    In 1950.

    4. Al Pacino at 21:

    Kypros / Getty Images

    In 1961.

    5. Selena Gomez at 21:

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    In 2013.

    6. Barbra Streisand at 21:

    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

    In 1963.

    7. Kelly Clarkson at 21:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2003.

    8. Dolly Parton at 21:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    In 1967.

    9. Kirsten Dunst at 21:

    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2003.

    10. Elton John at 21:

    Val Wilmer / Redferns / Getty Images

    In 1968.

    11. Helen Mirren at 21:

    Mirrorpix / Getty Images

    In 1966.

    12. Marilyn Monroe at 21:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    In 1947.

    13. Cher at 21:

    Santi Visalli / Getty Images

    In 1967.

    14. Elizabeth Taylor at 21:

    Archive Photos / Getty Images

    In 1953.

    15. Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 21:

    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    In 1982.

    16. Julie Andrews at 21:

    Screen Archives / Getty Images

    In 1956.

    17. Rihanna at 21:

    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2009.

    18. Courteney Cox at 21:

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    In 1985.

    19. Judy Garland at 21:

    Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

    In 1943.

    20. Nic Cage at 21:

    Jean-louis Urli / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    In 1985.

    21. Goldie Hawn at 21:

    Joseph Klipple / Getty Images

    In 1966.

    22. Austin Butler at 21:

    Alo Ceballos / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    In 2013.

    23. Chad Michael Murray at 21:

    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2003.

    24. Christina Aguilera at 21:

    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2002.

    25. Usher at 21:

    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 1999.

    26. Mick Jagger at 21:

    George Wilkes Archive / Getty Images

    In 1964.

    27. Harry Styles at 21:

    Brian Rasic / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2015.

    28. Tom Cruise at 21:

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 1983.

    29. Justin Timberlake at 21:

    Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2002.

    30. Audrey Hepburn at 21:

    Keystone / Getty Images

    In 1950.

    31. Paris Hilton at 21:

    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2002.

    32. Nick Cannon at 21:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2001.

    33. Jake Gyllenhaal at 21:

    J. P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2001.

    34. Elijah Wood at 21:

    Jim Spellman / WireImage

    In 2002.

    35. Sarah Jessica Parker at 21:

    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 1986.

    36. Jennifer Aniston at 21:

    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 1990.

    37. Aaron Paul at 21:

    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 2001.

    38. Jason Momoa at 21:

    Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

    In 2001.

    39. Jessica Simpson at 21:

    Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2001.

    40. Gwyneth Paltrow at 21:

    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 1993.

    41. John Travolta at 21:

    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    In 1975.

    42. Ashton Kutcher at 21:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

    In 1999.

    43. Blake Lively at 21:

    Scott Wintrow / Getty Images

    In 2008.

    44. Nicole Kidman at 21:

    Impressions / Getty Images

    In 1989.

    45. Dwayne Johnson at 21:

    Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

    In 1993.

    46. Tyra Banks at 21:

    Pool Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    In 1994.

    47. Madonna at 21:

    Michael Mcdonnell / Getty Images

    In 1979.

    48. Britney Spears at 21:

    Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2002.

    49. Christopher Walken at 21:

    Frank Edwards / Getty Images

    In 1964.

    50. Timothée Chalamet at 21:

    Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

    In 2016.

    51. Zendaya at 21:

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    In 2017.

    52. Leonardo DiCaprio at 21:

    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    In 1995.

    53. Kate Winslet at 21:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 1996.

    54. Sydney Sweeney at 21:

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    In 2018.

    55. Jennifer Lawrence at 21:

    Ian Gavan / Getty Images

    In 2011.

    56. Ryan Gosling at 21:

    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    In 2001.

    57. Margot Robbie at 21:

    Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    In 2011.

    58. Megan Fox at 21:

    El Pics / Getty Images

    In 2007.

    59. Beyoncé at 21:

    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2002.

    60. Taylor Swift at 21:

    Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    In 2010.

    61. Zac Efron at 21:

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    In 2010.

    62. Prince Harry at 21:

    Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images

    In 2005.

    63. Elvis at 21:

    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    In 1956.

    64. Queen Elizabeth at 21:

    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    In 1947.

    65. And lastly, Jack Nicholson at 21:

    Herbert Dorfman / Corbis via Getty Images

    In 1958.