Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

22 Cringey Things Celebrities Did At The Beginning Of The Pandemic That Are Wild To Look Back On Now

What a weird, wild, time.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It's that time of year again when everyone reminisces about the chaotic early days of the pandemic.

London double-decker bus beside a sign urging to maintain social distancing
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Four years ago, the world was going into lockdown, and celebrities were doing the absolute most.

Twitter: @VanessaCarlton
^That was actually one of the few good celebrity tweets of the time.

My feed is full of people talking about those weird times, so let's do the same here...

1. Who could forget Vanessa Hudgens' infamous rant about "the disease?"

Twitter: @notgwendalupe / Via instagram.com

She went off about "respecting the virus."

Vanessa said, &quot;It&#x27;s a virus. I get it. I respect it&quot;
Vanessa Hudgens / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/vanessahudgens/?hl=en

She hit us with the "yeah, people are gonna die" line.

Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are gonna die&quot;
Vanessa Hudgens / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/vanessahudgens/?hl=en

And then she called it all "terrible, but like, inevitable."

&quot;Terrible, but like inevitable. Maybe I shouldn&#x27;t be doing this right now haha&quot;
Vanessa Hudgens

2. Jared Leto tweeted about discovering the pandemic after completing a 12-day silent meditation retreat in the desert.

Twitter: @JaredLeto

3. Sia posted this strange meme, which I'm still trying to decipher what it means to this day...

The word &#x27;VIRUS&#x27; with the V I R crossed out leaving the word &#x27;US&#x27;
Twitter: @Sia

Am I the virus?!?! Are you?! WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!

closeup of the image
Twitter: @Sia

4. There was THAT "Imagine" video:

From Amy Adams...

amy during the video
@gal_gadot/ instagram.com

...to Natalie Portman...

natalie in the video
@gal_gadot/ instagram.com

...to Mark Ruffalo.

mark laying down in the video
@gal_gadot/ instagram.com

It's actually kind of iconic how all of these super-famous people participated.

zoe in the video
@gal_gadot/ instagram.com

5. Madonna called the coronavirus the "great equalizer" from a bathtub sprinkled with rose petals.

madonna in her bathtub
@madonna/ Instagram: @madonna

6. Arnold Schwarzenegger thought the jacuzzi was a great place to give a speech about the importance of social distancing.

arnold smoking in his hot tub
Twitter: @Schwarzenegger

7. Bette Midler tagged Kenmore and Maytag while saluting "housekeepers across the globe" as if everyone has maids.

bettemidler @BetteMidler

I never knew my appliances as well as I’m starting to know them. So grateful to #Kenmore and #Maytag. This is no joke. I salute housekeepers around the globe, doing your best to keep your families well, safe and alive.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BetteMidler

8. Jennifer Lopez was posting videos from her mansion that looked exactly like the house from Parasite.

Jennifer Lopez @JLo

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good...😊 #StaySafe

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. She also posted this selfie with a man seemingly screaming for help in the background.

"Save me!!!" - That man, most likely in distress, cried out for help.

Person poses for a selfie in a camo sports bra, showcasing their fitness, in a room with exercise equipment
@jlo/ instagram.com

10. Drake posted a photo of his basketball court with the caption "My life for the next however long," making it seem like we should feel bad for him?

Pop Crave @PopCrave

.@Drake documents his quarantine experience for Instagram 🏀: “My life for the next however long”

Reply Retweet Favorite
@drake / Via Instagram: @drake

11. Celebrities also loved that whole clapping thing. Remember Priyanka Chopra clapping to her ginormous lawn?

ً @VlDEODUMP

priyanka chopra clapping on balcony

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @VlDEODUMP

12. Speaking of clapping, King Charles and Camilla shared an awkward video of themselves clapping, which may or may not have been the first time they had ever clapped in their lives.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

13. Billionaire David Geffen told us to be safe from his yacht in the Grenadines.

David tweeted, &quot;Sunset last night...isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I&#x27;m hoping everybody is staying safe&quot;
David Geffen/Twitter: @nycsouthpaw

14. Jaime King made a video literally THANKING the coronavirus.

virus cells with the text thank you for shaking us and showing us
@JaimeKing/ instagram.com

15. Dr. Oz described opening schools as "very appetizing" because it would "only" cost a 2 to 3% increase in deaths.

Fox/ Twitter: @atrupar

16. Way before there was a vaccine, MIA tweeted about choosing a "chip" over a "vaccine."

Twitter: @MIAuniverse

17. Sam Smith took pictures of themselves crying, which is always kind of an awkward thing to do.

The Scottish Sun @ScottishSun

Sam Smith shares emotional snaps of 'quarantine meltdown' at £12m home https://t.co/RKaqDHAZ54

Reply Retweet Favorite
@samsmith / Via Instagram: @samsmith

18. At the beginning of the pandemic, celebrities shared fake videos of people around the world singing their songs from balconies. For example, Katy Perry thought Italian people were singing "Roar" from their balconies.

balconies in an apartment building for the tweeted news story
Twitter: @PopCrave

They weren't.

19. Madonna thought people in New York were singing her song "I Rise."

madonna tweeting the same fake story
Twitter: @PopCrave

They also weren't. 

20. Evangeline Lilly thought it was a good idea to brag about not social distancing.

Evangeline said, &quot;Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing&quot;
Evangeline Lilly/ instagram.com

21. Kim Kardashian showed us how to social distance from across the table from her mother.

Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KimKardashian

22. And lastly, Kim surprised her family with a trip to a private island after multiple health screenings so they could "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Twitter: @KimKardashian

How nice!

Twitter: @KimKardashian