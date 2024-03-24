22 Cringey Things Celebrities Did At The Beginning Of The Pandemic That Are Wild To Look Back On Now

Browse links
What a weird, wild, time.
Don't go downtown.— 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) March 16, 2020
4 years ago, vanessa hudgens gave her thoughts on the pandemic pic.twitter.com/Zhv2Ix4kIE— popculture (@notgwendalupe) March 17, 2024
Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020
DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but ... that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020
If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death - YALA— M.I.A.Ⓜ️ (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020