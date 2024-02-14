Skip To Content
23 Couples Who Have Somehow Been Together For Over Two Decades — Here's How Much They've Changed

These couples truly are an anomaly.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Wow, oh, wow. It's been 20 years since 2004, and here are the couples who were together then who are still together now...

Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

1. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 2004:

at the gotham awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

He was about 46, and she was about 39.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick now:

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

2. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2004:

Tom O'donnell / WireImage / Getty Images

He was about 42, and she was about 39.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker now:

Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

3. Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller in 2004:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was about 38, and she was about 33.

4. Donald and Melania Trump in 2004:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was about 58, and she was about 34.

Donald and Melania Trump now:

Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images

5. Barack and Michelle Obama in 2004:

Scott Olson / Getty Images

He was about 43, and she was about 40.

Barack and Michelle Obama now:

Jean Catuffe / GC Images / Getty Images

6. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen in 2004:

J. Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was about 56, and she was about 51.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen now:

Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

7. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in 2004:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was about 48, and she was also about 48.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson now:

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

8. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson in 2004:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was about 55, and she was also about 55.

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson now:

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

9. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in 2004:

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

She was about 34, and he was about 33.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos now:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

10. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2004:

Kmazur / Getty Images

She was about 27, and he was about 28.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. now:

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm

11. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher in 2004:

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

He was about 32, and she was about 28.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher now:

Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

12. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard in 2004:

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

She was about 26, and he was about 33.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard now:

Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Elton John and David Furnish in 2004:

Brian Rasic / Getty Images

Elton was about 57, and David was about 42.

Elton John and David Furnish now:

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

14. David and Victoria Beckham in 2004:

Steve Finn / Getty Images

He was about 29, and she was about 30.

David and Victoria Beckham now:

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan in 2004:

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

He was about 33, and she was about 28.

Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan now:

Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

16. Coco and Ice-T in 2004:

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

He was about 46, and she was about 25.

17. Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2004:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She was about 23, and he was about 34.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z now:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

18. Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin in 2004:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was about 37, and she was about 35.

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin now:

Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Getty Images

19. Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest in 2004:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

She was about 45, and he was about 56.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest now:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams in 2004:

Frank Mullen / WireImage / Getty Images

He was about 31, and she was about 33.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams now:

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

21. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2004:

Frank Mullen / WireImage / Getty Images

He was about 37, and she was also about 37.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill now:

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for ACM

22. Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Angland in 2004:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

He was about 49, and she was about 40.

23. And lastly, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in 2004:

Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

He was about 35, and she was about 32.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith now(ish):

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

That Oscars was their last public appearance together.