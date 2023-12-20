Skip To Content
Cameron Diaz Is Going Viral For Her Unconventional Opinions About "Separate Bedrooms" In Relationshiops, And She's Got A Point

I wouldn't mind!

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Cameron Diaz has been married to the guy from Good Charlotte* for eight years now.

the two holding hands
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

*I know his name is Benji Madden, but that's who he is to me!

The Bad Teacher actress was just on Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's Lipstick on the Rim podcast, and her opinion about couples having separate bedrooms is making the rounds.

the two holding hands as he leads her out of a building
Bg008 / GC Images / Getty Images

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said. "I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

the two at an event
Donato Sardella / Getty Images

It might sound a bit strange, but Cameron says they'd have a bedroom in the middle: "We have the bedroom in the middle where we can convene in for our relations."

Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

Personally, I think she's got a point!

person at their laptop with their mug raised
Ericvega / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now please unretire from acting because I'm dying for a new Cameron Diaz movie!!

closeup of cameron giving a thumbs up
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for NBC