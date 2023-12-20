Cameron Diaz has been married to the guy from Good Charlotte* for eight years now.
The Bad Teacher actress was just on Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's Lipstick on the Rimpodcast, and her opinion about couples having separate bedrooms is making the rounds.
"We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said. "I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I'm fine."
It might sound a bit strange, but Cameron says they'd have a bedroom in the middle: "We have the bedroom in the middle where we can convene in for our relations."
Personally, I think she's got a point!
Now please unretire from acting because I'm dying for a new Cameron Diaz movie!!