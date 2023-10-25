    8 Legitimately Hilarious Stories From Britney Spears's New Memoir "The Woman In Me" I Feel Like No One Is Talking About

    People always forget that Britney Spears is actually very, very funny.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Britney Spears's memoir The Woman in Me has been out for a little over 24 hours, and it's already setting records!

    Gallery Books/ Twitter: @britneyspears

    As someone who read the book in, like, 12 hours, I can say it's devastating, heartwarming, and inspiring. But some people would be surprised to learn that it's also very funny.

    Someone purchasing Spears&#x27;s book on a Kindle device
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    People forget that Britney Spears is actually a really, really funny person!

    Closeup of Britney Spears
    Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

    1. First off, let's talk about Britney describing Kevin Federline's failed "music career," if you can even call it that.

    Closeup of Kevin Federline
    Bryan Steffy / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here's what she had to say about that:

    Vlad TV/ NBC/ Twitter: @PopCrave

    2. The book is also full of one-liners. As this person said, "Britney is unbelievably witty and deadpan in her humor."

    Twitter: @britney_vault

    In the book, Britney talked about how she struggled to get out of character while playing the extremely innocent and nerdy character, Lucy, in Crossroads: "All I can say is it's a good thing Lucy was a sweet girl writing poems about how she was 'not a girl, not yet a woman,' and not a serial killer."

    Gallery Books/ Twitter: @mahtab_ebp

    3. Then there's the story about Justin Timberlake saying "fo shiz fo shiz" to Ginuwine on the streets of New York. This clip of Michelle Williams narrating the scene has gone mega-viral:

    Gallery Books/ Twitter: @alex_abads

    4. Britney took no mercy when describing how spoiled her sister Jamie Lynn was/is. One particularly funny reference was when she compared JL's upbringing to Ariana Grande's song "7 Rings."

    Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images/ Republic Records/ Twitter: @PopBase

    5. Britney is a HUGE Mariah Carey fan (as she should be), and her recalling getting the perfect picture with the elusive chanteuse is very funny: "You know how people have ring lights now? Well, more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights," she said.

    Gallery Books /Twitter: @breatheonmiley

    This audio clip of Michelle Williams doing her best Mariah Carey impression is very good as well.

    Gallery Books/ Twitter: @niccaracampbell

    6. I also found Britney's description of her two-week romance with Colin Farrell particularly funny. Her honest (and relatable) descriptions of her encounters were particularly engaging: "Well, talk about balls — I got in my car, and I drove up to the set of his action movie S.W.A.T. Who did I think I was?" she said.

    Gallery Books/ Twitter: @thedex1998

    7. Another thing that was particularly funny was this anecdote Britney shared about her mother's own book, Through the Storm, which she released in 2008, shortly after Britney's tumultuous 2007.

    Twitter: @phi_rez

    8. The last thing I'll share for now is Britney's recollection of her iconic 55-hour marriage in Vegas which is definitely one of the book's funnier moments. The whole thing was never that deep! She was "just honestly very drunk."

    Gallery Books/ Twitter: @JarettSays

    That's a brief taste of Britney's humor, but you can check out the book for yourself on Amazon.