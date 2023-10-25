8 Legitimately Hilarious Stories From Britney Spears's New Memoir "The Woman In Me" I Feel Like No One Is Talking About
People always forget that Britney Spears is actually very, very funny.
Britney Spears's memoir The Woman in Me has been out for a little over 24 hours, and it's already setting records!
It’s happening ✨🤓📖 !!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all 🌹 !!! #TheWomaninMe @gallerybooks @simonandschuster pic.twitter.com/62ti4sUb4h— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 25, 2023
As someone who read the book in, like, 12 hours, I can say it's devastating, heartwarming, and inspiring. But some people would be surprised to learn that it's also very funny.
1. First off, let's talk about Britney describing Kevin Federline's failed "music career," if you can even call it that.
Here's what she had to say about that:
Britney Spears shades ex-husband Kevin Federline taking his failed rap career “so seriously” in her memoir:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 20, 2023
“Bless his heart.” pic.twitter.com/5rhLvFYfGk
2. The book is also full of one-liners. As this person said, "Britney is unbelievably witty and deadpan in her humor."
Also, her humour shines throughout this book! Britney is unbelievably witty and deadpan in her humour. She definitely has British roots. I couldn’t contain myself at some of her one liners…hilarious!— SpearLeader (@britney_vault) October 25, 2023
In the book, Britney talked about how she struggled to get out of character while playing the extremely innocent and nerdy character, Lucy, in Crossroads: "All I can say is it's a good thing Lucy was a sweet girl writing poems about how she was 'not a girl, not yet a woman,' and not a serial killer."
I'm so sorry, I know I said I wouldn't post spoilers but Britney's sense of humor is top tier 💀 pic.twitter.com/Bdj19eBFG9— Mahtab ᴹ♚ᴶ🌹 (@mahtab_ebp) October 24, 2023
3. Then there's the story about Justin Timberlake saying "fo shiz fo shiz" to Ginuwine on the streets of New York. This clip of Michelle Williams narrating the scene has gone mega-viral:
ijbol pic.twitter.com/fs2jiJDXOM— alex (@alex_abads) October 24, 2023
4. Britney took no mercy when describing how spoiled her sister Jamie Lynn was/is. One particularly funny reference was when she compared JL's upbringing to Ariana Grande's song "7 Rings."
Britney Spears references Ariana Grande’s ‘7 rings’ while criticizing sister Jamie Lynn in her memoir:— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2023
“That’s how we all were with Jamie Lynn: ‘You see it, you like it, you want, you got it.’ As far as I could tell, her world was the Ariana Grande song “7 rings” come to life.” pic.twitter.com/IIbzHzIE1p
5. Britney is a HUGE Mariah Carey fan (as she should be), and her recalling getting the perfect picture with the elusive chanteuse is very funny: "You know how people have ring lights now? Well, more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights," she said.
“And no I, I can’t just say her first name. To me she always going to be Mariah Carey.” 🥺 #TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/z4cA4I6jn6— Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) October 24, 2023
This audio clip of Michelle Williams doing her best Mariah Carey impression is very good as well.
Michelle Williams needs an AWARD for this Britney audiobook okay?!— Niccara. (@niccaracampbell) October 24, 2023
Her mimicking THE Mariah Carey has me weak okay?!
What has me more weak is this is also how I would feel too meeting Mariah Carey. pic.twitter.com/z4fMuciUAM
6. I also found Britney's description of her two-week romance with Colin Farrell particularly funny. Her honest (and relatable) descriptions of her encounters were particularly engaging: "Well, talk about balls — I got in my car, and I drove up to the set of his action movie S.W.A.T. Who did I think I was?" she said.
This is so funny to me. "Who did I think I was" you were Britney fucking Spears, that's who you are!! #TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/p6PGGGYlxM— TheCosmicSpookyDex98 🎃 (@thedex1998) October 24, 2023
7. Another thing that was particularly funny was this anecdote Britney shared about her mother's own book, Through the Storm, which she released in 2008, shortly after Britney's tumultuous 2007.
“The last thing I would do would be to cut my hair into a bob and put on a tasteful pantsuit and sit down on a morning show set across from Meredith fucking Vieira and make money off my child’s misfortune” pic.twitter.com/GUaC5KqXzt— Philip (@phi_rez) October 24, 2023
8. The last thing I'll share for now is Britney's recollection of her iconic 55-hour marriage in Vegas which is definitely one of the book's funnier moments. The whole thing was never that deep! She was "just honestly very drunk."
Probably the most relatable thing I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/pewm04A3Ea— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 24, 2023