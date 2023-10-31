Ariana Grande Has, Hands Down, My Favorite Celeb Halloween Costume Of 2023

She's giving the gays everything they ever wanted.

When we think of celebrities who are really good at Halloween, we tend to think of Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum in costume as a worm
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Yes, Heidi is great/mother, but there's another celebrity who consistently commits and delivers A+ costumery.

Heidi Klum as Fiona from &quot;Shrek&quot;
Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

That person is Ariana Grande.

Closeup of Ariana Grande holding a drink as she sits in the stands
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Ariana is known for her '90s-themed costumes, and for the past few years, she's been absolutely nailing them with her friend Elizabeth Gillies.

Closeup of Ariana Grande on the red carpet
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Last year, they did Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch in Best in Show.

@lizgilles/@arianagrande/Twitter: @PopCrave

They FULLY dedicated to the bit, and produced spot-on recreations from the movie.

@lizgilles/@arianagrande/Twitter: @arisloops

This year, they went with another '90s classic: Showgirls.

The two dressed as Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors.

The best part of the whole thing were these recreations:

@lizgillz/ @katiatemkin/Twitter: @PopCrave

They nailed it.

Honestly, I love a pop queen who isn't afraid to reference important history.

Nomi licking a pole as she does a strip tease in the movie &quot;Showgirls&quot;
Murray Close / Sygma via Getty Images

Thank you for this; I've watched it 27 times today.