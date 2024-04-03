  • Viral badge

Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms She Got Secretly Married Two Years Ago And Also Ate Anatomically Correct Heart Cakes

Yum, I guess.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Well well well, Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed she secretly married Malcolm McRae two years ago.

Two individuals posing together, one in a black jacket and the other in a beige blazer
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

The Amsterdam actress shared pics and vids from the event on Instagram:

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," she said.

Two celebrities on red carpet, one in a black suit with textured scarf, the other in a strapless yellow gown with a draped detail
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest🫀"

Two celebrities walking, the woman in a black dress and coat, the man in a beige trench coat and scarf, both holding bags
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images/Images

"Yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

Two celebrities on red carpet; woman in strapless yellow dress with choker, man in black suit with patterned scarf
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

Kudos to them, but I'm here to talk about the anatomically correct heart cakes:

@anyataylorjoy/ instagram.com Twitter: @everyhouranya

What in the world!

Two people eagerly biting into a shared dessert, messy with chocolate
@anyataylorjoy/ Instagram: @anyataylorjoy

How lovely?

Two individuals playfully taking a bite from the same apple
@anyataylorjoy/ Instagram: @anyataylorjoy

As this person said, "They look like they've been doing this for the past 700 years."

@anyataylorjoy/ instagram.com Twitter: @gaystation4

Congrats to them!

@anyataylorjoy/ instagram.com Twitter: @Rachael_Conrad