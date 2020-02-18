Skip To Content
A Britney Spears Music Video From 2008 Is Inexplicably One Of YouTube's Most Viewed Videos And No One Knows Why

An unsolved mystery I'm totally okay with.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

"Womanizer" was the lead single from Britney Spears' 2008 album, Circus. The song marked Britney's return to the music industry and to the top of the charts.

In 2020, 12 years after its release and for literally no one reason at all, the video has become one of YouTube's most viewed music videos.

It makes no sense at all.

Starting at the beginning of February, the song slowly started gaining more and more daily views.

Yesterday, it had its biggest day ever.

It's currently the #9 most viewed english language music video.

To put that into perspective: That's more daily views than music videos by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran.

There's no explanation why!

Usually when something like this happens it's because of a meme, TikTok challenge, or a live performance. None of these things are the case with "Womanizer."

Either way, I don't care, watch the "Womanizer" video:

Let the Brit-volution begin.

