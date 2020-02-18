A Britney Spears Music Video From 2008 Is Inexplicably One Of YouTube's Most Viewed Videos And No One Knows Why

"Womanizer" was the lead single from Britney Spears' 2008 album, Circus. The song marked Britney's return to the music industry and to the top of the charts. View this video on YouTube youtube.com In 2020, 12 years after its release and for literally no one reason at all, the video has become one of YouTube's most viewed music videos. Twitter: @ObjetivoBArmy It makes no sense at all. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF youtube.com Starting at the beginning of February, the song slowly started gaining more and more daily views. kworb.net Yesterday, it had its biggest day ever. kworb.net It's currently the #9 most viewed english language music video. kworb.net To put that into perspective: That's more daily views than music videos by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF tenor.com There's no explanation why! youtube.com Usually when something like this happens it's because of a meme, TikTok challenge, or a live performance. None of these things are the case with "Womanizer." Either way, I don't care, watch the "Womanizer" video: View this video on YouTube youtube.com Let the Brit-volution begin. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF youtube.com