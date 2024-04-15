Older People Are Sharing What They Love About Being Their Age, And It Might Surprise You

Recently, we shared a post where older people discussed the biggest challenges of being in their 70s, 80s, and even 90s. They were unflinchingly honest and held nothing back about how hard and, at times, depressing it could be.
But that's not the whole story about growing older — there's joy and happiness in it, too. So, to hear the other side of the story, we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they like about being older. Here are their wise, inspiring, and sometimes hilarious responses:
1. "In my youth, I was catcalled, hit on, and followed around by men. Kind of a lot. A simple errand like going to the grocery store could be a real problem. Annoying and infuriating at best, downright frightening at worst. As a silver-haired 65-year-old, I am free. Young men open doors for me and call me ma'am. They offer to walk me across icy parking lots. Men closer to my age bracket pretty much ignore me, which I am fine with. The ability to go about in public and just live my life is liberating beyond words. Old age has its obvious downfalls, but also some advantages."
2. "At 92, I'm still able to work, although not as hard or as fast. I'm also able to drive a Corvette but prefer to drive a large car. I watch people who think they know everything make the same mistakes people did 100 years ago. I have a great family and am fortunate to see they're dependent on no one. I still have a great sense of humor."
3. "I love to be able to say 'no,' just no, I don't explain, I don't apologize. I used to be such a people pleaser and was afraid to say no, so I ended up doing all kinds of crap. I also love saying outrageous things just to get a reaction. If someone looks at me funny or asks what I mean, I say, 'I’m old.'”
4. "Finding women is so much easier because they have the same stories, the same wrinkles, and the same aches, and while we want to be fashionable, none of us are competing for Miss or Mr. America. You find someone you like, and you go for it. And, young people, don't think intimacy is dead."
5. "I like the fact that I'm virtually invisible to everyone. When I go to town, I don't have to worry about what my hair looks like, if I forgot to put on earrings, or even if my shoes match. And, if I happen to share some random little memory about someone with them, they seem genuinely appreciative that I thought they were so important to me that I kept that memory safe in my shrinking white matter. I am nearly 72."
6. "At 81, I've discovered I'm not worrying anymore. There is not a damn thing I can do about anything, so I just let it go. Very comforting."
7. "I enjoy having perspective. There were so many things I worried about when I was younger that I now see I shouldn't have spent the time worrying about. I'm 71."
8. "Hi, Embryos! Sixty-nine years old here, and I gotta say I love my life! I love that I don't have anything left to prove. The pressure is off when it comes to ambition, and I can enjoy every day, knowing that I have nothing left to accomplish. Post-menopause is wonderful, not hemorrhaging every month and killing a rainforest. Also, I think I get treated with more respect now that I'm old. Young women don't get taken seriously at all. I seem to have acquired more gravitas. And you're only as invisible as you want to be. If you want to own the room, you know how by the time you're almost 70."
9. "My dad died at age 46, and I felt so sorry for him. Now, at age 81, I have had the best life ever and can relax knowing I've done it all and am too old to die young."
10. "I'm much more at peace. I don't stick around anyone's drama anymore unless it's something real that I can help them with. I'm less judgmental and let people live the life they want to live. I need and want less, and I take care not to be bitter. Life is what it is."
11. "At age 80, I see life differently now. My first marriage was a failure. The second marriage died a slow death as my wife edged into alcoholism and then fully embraced it, rejecting every effort of every professional's help. A heart attack visited me at age 60, clearly signaling far too much stress in my life; I almost desperately wanted to escape and start over. God granted that wish in the form of a young woman I met through work. She left her job and went to university. Upon graduation, she returned home to help her mother. We dated during that period, and three years later, we got married. I reversed a vasectomy to meet her wishes, and our first child was born a year after we married."
"Despite the age difference of 40 years, we get along very well, sharing the most important of life values, thanking God, and enjoying being together. She insists I dye my hair as I am active and do not look my age. Twenty years after that heart attack changed the course of my life, and now more than ten years into our marriage, we have successfully defied all those who advocate ageism. I work part-time, and we share life closely while raising our children, who, I am pleased and proud to say, consistently get 'A's at school and deeply love their newest sibling, who was born last year."
12. "I am 74 years old, and the best part of being older is making it to this age when so many others have not. I rarely lament getting older! It is such a gift."
13. "I'm 72 and like that I can drink all I want and the doctors don't say much 'cause they figure I'll be dead soon anyway."
14. "On the cusp of 80, I still enjoy life very much. I travel as much as I can afford to. On the trains, I always speak to young people and love them. I get on great with them. Not all young people dislike older people. Some of them are fascinated with the stories we tell. I love seeing young people experiment with colored hair and weird clothes. This is their time. I had my time in the '60s with beehive hair, mini skirts, 6-inch heels, etc."
"Enjoy young people as they are very positive, whereas middle-aged people become negative. Never let a negative thought into your head or a negative person into your life. Life is a journey, so keep on enjoying it. Not every day will be a good one, but there is something good in every day."
15. "I love not having to set an alarm. I worked for 20 years as a police officer and 20 years as an educator and public school administrator. As a police officer, I worked every shift — days, swing shift, and graveyard. I had to set an alarm with each shift to ensure I made it to work on time. As an educator, I had to set an alarm each morning to make it to work on time. Now, I rarely set an alarm. I am also very fortunate to have two retirements so I can live comfortably. I'm 76."
16. "I'm 78, and the best thing is that I don't have to filter my thoughts as they tumble out of my mouth. I can just give compliments without being flirtatious, state my opinion without worrying about offending, grasp a hand in friendship, or even give a hug if inclined. I don't always have to wear makeup or dress uncomfortably. I can just be ME!"
17. "I just turned 75, and my 50-year-old twin daughters took me to Las Vegas for my birthday. We had a blast. We saw several shows, gambled, and stayed in a lovely suite. We walked quite a bit. Did my feet hurt? Yes! Did I get tired? Yes. But I had my kids to help me, and they paid lots of attention to me. We talked about life, about their kids, their husbands, their jobs, etc. I liked the attention and the assurance that they had my back during the trip. I didn't get this kind of help when I was younger. It's great."
18. "If you keep busy and try to help other humans, being an older person is pretty enjoyable. Also, I am reading about Buddhism, which tries to keep you involved in the present — not the past or future — and to help you maintain the positivity in your life."
19. "I'll be 82 next month and still work at a golf course in the summer. I work out every other day and ride my stationary bike. It's tough, but I will keep going for as long as I can. I also have a motorcycle. This is what I think: Keep moving because if you don't, you're done. I love LIFE!"
20. "At age 69, I finally met the love of my life, and we are traveling around the world together. We take a college course to study the history of every country we visit. We are romantic, fun-loving, and as sexy as we ever were."
"I loved my job as a nurse practitioner, but there was so little time with patients and so much data entry that it became boring. Retirement is an opportunity to learn new things. Now I have a 2-month-old grandson, and I'm free to spend time with him, too. After working weekends and holidays most of my life, I'm in heaven!"
21. "I found true love at 78 — looking to live another 10 years and die with a smile on my face."
22. "I am 68. What I love about being older is the low expectations of others. It doesn't matter what I wear, if I'm 20 pounds overweight or have walking farts, because I don't exist to them. So, I am supremely comfortable in my own skin, and when I do engage with younger people, they never see my intellect, wit, or wisdom coming. And sometimes they even learn something! I know I do!"
23. "I am 80 years young, and I love reading the Bible, thinking about heaven and how wonderful it will be to spend eternity with Jesus, my Lord and Savior!"
24. "I like the respect I receive from family, friends, and even people I don't know. I guess they recognize I must have some wisdom, having lived to 87 and been through a lot, both bad and good, and here I am."
25. "I love having the pleasure of telling people that my goal is not to make goals anymore! I'm retired!"
26. "I love this age! I'm 63, and I feel better and look better than ever. Kids are out of the house, debt paid off, time for travel and hobbies. Hubby is more fun and got a little extra money for some fun stuff. I don't have to eat at McDonald's anymore— unless I WANT TO! Sure, I have arthritis, but I can deal with it."
27. "It is easier than ever to stay slim and healthy with less of an appetite and my love of walking and keeping active. My money goes further with fewer people to buy things for; I talk to everyone and treat everyone nicely, even people experiencing homelessness, if they cross my path. I'm not afraid to start conversations; people like the wisdom I share. People will sometimes give up seats on buses and open doors for you. I never had this nice treatment as a young woman, unfortunately."
28. "I'm 83. I walk about two miles every day when the weather permits. I enjoy seeing the signs of the changing seasons — birds singing, tree colors, and the first snow flurries. Occasionally, I meet another senior, and we greet each other with a 'Good morning' or 'Little nippy this morning,' which reassures me there are others out there like me."
29. "Being older is freeing to a large extent. Learning who you are and being comfortable and happy with it; having experience (and hopefully, wisdom). So far, I've been blessed with good health. I will never complain about getting another day, month, year, or decade. I'm hoping to reach at least 100 years! I'm 66 years old. It doesn't feel old to me!"
