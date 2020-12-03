Coneyl Jay / Getty Images

"Just a few short years ago, space travel was largely relegated to official government space agencies — with space missions becoming increasingly few and far between.

However, investments by private industry in the development of reusable rockets (dramatically lowering the costs of space flight) have changed the dynamics of space travel to the point where this is now a new growth industry — not just for the future, but now!

A human hasn't set foot on the moon in 48 years, but that’s about to change. Missions are being planned to send human crews to both the moon and Mars starting in 2024.

What’s even more exciting is that scientists have recently discovered water on the sunlight portions of the moon. They’re not yet sure if this water is from below the surface of the moon, was perhaps deposited by meteorite impacts, or formed by the interaction of energetic particles ejected from the sun.

And, while we’ve known for some time that frozen water exists on Mars — primarily in polar regions — recent discoveries indicate that water flows from time to time near the Hale crater.

This bodes very well for the establishment of self-sustaining human colonies in our solar system.

Furthermore, astronomers have recently confirmed the existence of over 4,300 exoplanets (planets outside of our own solar system) — and one recent estimate I’ve heard suggests there are at least 300 million exoplanets in our galaxy alone where human life could be supported. And, there are billions of galaxies — which are likely to have planets as well.

What an exciting time to be alive. Our kids or grandkids may someday live in outer space, and our human civilization will no longer be limited to planet Earth!"

—Shara Evans