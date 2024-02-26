35 Mind-Blowing Artifacts That Were Discovered And Prove Regular People From History Were Just Like Us

1.This loaf of bread was baked at a bakery in Pompeii the morning Mount Vesuvius erupted and buried the city in volcanic ash. That was all the way back in 79 CE, so almost 2,000 years ago!
2.These are the oldest pair of Levi's 501 jeans in the world, dating all the way back to 1879.
If you're wondering how they could be in such fantastic condition, you should knowthe backside is a little more worn.
3.This 2000-year-old Roman container of face cream was found on the south bank of the Thames river — and still has the finger marks of its last owner!
4.We all brush our teeth, right? Well, so did people 350 or so years ago in England — they used this toothbrush, dental powder, and tongue scraper.
5.This is a surviving newspaper ad from 1865, posted by a young man looking for a wife. Some of his selling points included having "a good set of teeth" and "a two-year-old bull."
6.This Swedish warship — known as Vasa — sank on its maiden voyage all the way back in 1628. Incredibly, it was salvaged in such impressive condition that it's now known as the best-preserved 17th-century ship in the world.
7.This Corinthian Helmet was worn by a Greek soldier during the Battle of Marathon in 490 CE.
8.This life vest from the Titanic is one of only six (out of an original 3,500) that still exists today. It was recovered from the field of debris by Robert Edwards, quartermaster of a ship chartered by the White Star Line to search for bodies.
9.And this is a first-class menu that was on the actual voyage! A passenger put it in her purse after finishing her lunch, then later made it to safety in a lifeboat.
10.This one might shock you, but they had prosthetic hands (like this impressively intact one) 500 years ago!
11.This is St. Kevin's Church — located in Wicklow, Ireland — and was built in the 12th century. It still stands nearly a thousand years later!
12.Below is the Terracota Army — a collection of 8,000 (yes, 8,000!) sculptures of soldiers that were buried in 211 BCE with Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China. The idea was that they would protect him during the afterlife.
Here's a closer look at one of the 2,200-year-old statues (plus some terracotta horses that accompanied the soldiers).
13.These ancient Roman sandals are around 2,000 years old, and look almost wearable today!
14.These Medieval-era shoes, meanwhile, have somehow survived from around 1200 CE.
16.These immaculate golden earrings are from Iran circa the 11th or 12th century.
17.This gold coin — featuring an image of second-century Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius — is 2,000 years old and looks better than some coins currently in circulation!
18.This oil lamp in the shape of a human foot (random, I know!) is also from mid-2nd-century Rome.
19.This clay tablet — featuring the Epic of Gilgamesh, the world's oldest surviving literary work — is 3,500 years old!
20.This absolutely stunning Japanese fan is 150 years old. People in Japan started using fans as early as the 6th century (if not earlier).
21.This remarkably life-like terracotta head was sculpted in Nigeria's ancient city of Ife between the 12th and 15th centuries.
22.This amazing wall painting — which is often called the Sistine Chapel of Ancient Egypt — was discovered inside the tomb of Nefertari, the wife of Pharaoh Ramesses II. She died in 1255 BCE, so this art was made 3,300 years ago!
23.This pristine gaming table, meanwhile, was buried with Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun — and is 3,400 years old!
24.These playing dice from Ancient Rome are over 2,000 years old. In case you're wondering, they were carved from bone.
25.This sock, vest, and mitten were knitted for a baby in medieval Europe in the mid-16th century.
26.And this gorgeous and nearly like-new plate was made in China during the Ming Dynasty...600 or so years ago!
27.This 250-year-old drinking glass was used by people in Spain in the mid-to-late 18th century.
28.This gorgeous guitar belonged to Lady Emma Hamilton, a model, dancer, and actor born in 1765. She was the mistress of Naval hero Lord Nelson as well as a popular figure at the court of the Kingdom of Naples where she befriended the Queen — who happened to be Marie Antoinette's sister.
29.This incredible piece of art is from Peru and dates all the way back to 700 CE. It was most likely used to hold water or chicha beer during fertility rituals.
30.If you're one of the 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, you'll immediately recognize the items below despite the fact they're from 1535 CE. This traveling mass set included a silver-gilt chalice, Communion plate, and glass bottle for wine...plus a leather box to carry them in.
31.This impressively designed basket was made 220 years ago by the Chumash people, Native Americans from the central and southern coasts of California.
32.This double-sided comb from the 7th century — some 1,300-plus years ago! — was found in modern-day France.
33.This hair chignon — which helped Chinese women style their hair in a bun-like fashion — was made of jade during the Northern Song-Ming dynasty, circa 960–1644. The pin was likely made later during the Ming dynasty (1368–1644).
34.This golden container was made between the 4th and 7th centuries by the Quimbaya people (who lived in what's now Colombia). They had a lot of gold, and made stunningly beautiful and sophisticated items.
35.And lastly, this 700-year-old skull covered in turquoise mosaic — likely a depiction of the god Tezcatlipoca — was made by the Mixtec people, who thrived in what's now southern Mexico from 1500 BCE to 1500 CE.