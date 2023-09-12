Skip To Content
    I Went To The World’s Greatest Titanic Museum And Here Are 21 Incredible Things I Learned

    I visited the world's greatest Titanic museum — Titanic Belfast — and the experience is the definition of mind blowing.

    by Mike Spohr

    Last month my family and I went on a dream trip to Ireland!

    the author and his family with the views of the ocean behind them
    Heather Spohr

    In addition to enjoying impossibly green landscapes at every turn...

    old brick ruins in the countryside
    Heather Spohr

    ...we also got the opportunity to visit what is undisputedly the world's greatest Titanic museum, Titanic Belfast!

    the building from the outside
    Heather Spohr

    Yes, the museum is shaped to look like the Titanic itself!

    Here are some of the incredible things we saw...and truly astonishing facts we learned:

    1. First, if you're wondering why the ultimate Titanic museum is in Belfast, it's because James Cameron's favorite ship was built there!

    ship being built
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    2. The museum stands directly next to where the Titanic (and its sister ship, The Olympic) were assembled between 1909 and 1911. In fact, if you tour the museum, you'll visit a room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lets you look out at the slipways where the ships were built.

    person watching footage in the museum
    Peter Muhly / AFP via Getty Images

    What you see on the window above is an etching that depicts what the ships looked like during their construction.

    3. Here's the wildest fact I learned about the ship's construction in Belfast: Supervisors from the shipbuilding company took to wearing top hats for protection while walking the site. Why? Because — when the bigwigs passed by — disgruntled workers tended to "accidentally" drop rivets from the top of the ship.

    an actor in titanic wearing a top hat
    Paramount Pictures / 20th Century Fox

    The 15,000 people who worked on the ship were unhappy for a number of reasons, including long hours and dangerous working conditions, which led to the death of eight workers.

    One of the coolest things about Titanic Belfast is how many relics from the actual ship it has. Other Titanic museums and collections tend to mainly have items from the sister ship, The Olympic, or ones that were meant to be on the Titanic but weren't. For example, a past collection I saw had an extra menu they printed for the trip but left back in England.

    4. But Titanic Belfast has a first-class menu that was on the actual voyage! After the ship's final lunch, steward Frederick Dent Ray signed the menu and gave it as a souvenir to passenger Dr. Washington Dodge, with whom he'd struck up a friendship. Dodge gave the menu to his wife who put it in her purse. Later, after Dodge's wife and son were safely in a lifeboat, Dent escorted Dodge to safety in lifeboat number 13.

    the reserved menu
    Heather Spohr

    If you look closely, you can see Dent underlined "R.M.S. Titanic" and the date of the last lunch. On the back he wrote "With compliments & best wishes from Frederick Dent Ray. 56 Palmer Park, Reading, Berks."

    5. This deck chair from the Titanic was floating in the water when the Liner RMS Carpathia arrived at the scene and commenced rescuing 700 people. One of its crewman saw the chair and fished it out!

    deck chair behind a case
    Heather Spohr

    6. This fur coat belonged to Mabel Bennett, a first-class stewardess, who threw it over her nightgown before escaping in a lifeboat. In the late '60s, she gave the coat to her great-niece who had it slightly altered to be more modern. WHO ALTERS A FREAKING RELIC FROM THE TITANIC?!

    the coat on display next to a flask
    Heather Spohr

    I forgot to mention the museum has Mabel's flask, too. Mabel seems like she was fun!

    7. And this life vest is one of only six (out of an original 3,500) that still exists in the world today. It was recovered from the field of debris by Robert Edwards, quartermaster of a ship chartered by the White Star Line to search for bodies.

    old vest
    Heather Spohr

    8. Another fascinating item on display is this letter that was composed on the ship (the very day it went down) by Esther Hart and her seven-year-old daughter, Eva.

    the letter on display with a photo of esther hart
    Heather Spohr

    The letter — intended to be sent to Esther's mother — was written on letterhead that reads: "Onboard the R.M.S. Titanic." It begins with a lengthy summation from Esther about their journey...

    Heather Spohr

    ...and ends with a message from young Eva in her little kid scrawl: "Heaps of love and kisses to all. Eva. XXXXXXX."

    Heather Spohr

    The letter survived because Eva's dad Benjamin placed the letter in his jacket pocket for safekeeping, then, as the ship went down, put his jacket on Eva to keep her warm on the lifeboat. Tragically, that was the last Eva ever saw of her father. (Eva, however, lived to age 95 and was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1971.)

    9. The most amazing artifact on display — and easily one of the most iconic items of the 20th century — has to be this violin belonging to Wallace Hartley, one of the legendary "And the band played on..." musicians who continued to play on the deck even as the ship went down. While Hartley didn't survive, his violin was later found floating atop the water, safely stowed in its case.

    the violin on display
    Heather Spohr

    A gift from Hartley's fiancée Maria, the violin is engraved with the words: "For Wallace on the occasion of our engagement from Maria." It was later returned to Maria.

    10. As you can see, the museum takes great pains to honor the human stories behind all of the people on the ship. One story that really caught my family's attention was of this six-year-old boy named Robert, who survived the Titanic only to be hit and killed by a car two years later.

    Heather Spohr

    Robert's story: 

    "Six year old Robert Douglas Spedden was the only child of Frederic and Daisy Spedden, a wealthy couple from New York who were returning home after a long vacation. Robert was cared for by his nanny Margaret Burns, whom he called 'Muddie Noons' because he could never quite pronounce her name.

    Following the collision with the iceberg, Douglas was woken and dressed by Muddie, who told him they were ‘taking a trip to see the stars.’ The Spedden party made their way to the boat deck where they boarded lifeboat number 3. After all the available women and children had been loaded, Frederick and about twenty other men were allowed to board.

    As they rowed to safety, Douglas slept through the night with his beloved teddy bear ‘Polar’ by his side. When he woke up, he saw the icebergs around and exclaimed: 'Oh, Muddie, look at the beautiful North Pole with no Santa Claus on it!'

    Although the Speddens survived the Titanic, tragedy struck two years later when young Robert was playing football near the family summer home in Maine and was hit by a speeding car driving on the wrong side of the road." 

    11. Speaking of each person's story, there are touch screens at the museum that allow you to search the names of everyone who was on the boat...and see if they lived or died.

    touch screen display
    Heather Spohr

    As you can see, Miss Melinger, 13 at the time of the sinking, survived. 

    And in the category of "details maybe I shouldn't mention," my 10-year-old son searched to see if anyone was on the ship with the last name of "Butts". Turns out there was! There was a "Butt" too. (The more you know!)

    12. Another unforgettable fact we learned is that the ship offered first-class passengers a very popular perk — the ability to send messages via telegraph back to people on land! Unfortunately, the passengers were obsessed with this proto-texting and kept wireless operator Jack Phillips so busy sending "HAVING A GREAT TIME ON THE BOAT, OLD PAL!" messages that he missed some key warnings about icebergs.

    person on the phone
    Paramount Pictures / 20th Century Fox

    13. In fact, he was so overwhelmed by the endless messages passengers wanted to send that, when nearby ship The Californian sent the warning "WE ARE STOPPED AND SURROUNDED BY ICE," Phillips replied, "SHUT UP! YOU ARE JAMMING MY SIGNAL!"

    Heather Spohr

    As you see above, Phillips also wrote "I AM WORKING CAPE RACE." Cape Race is a location in Newfoundland that would accept telegraphs from passing ships and relay them to New York.

    14. The Californian's only wireless operator, Cyril Evans, soon went to bed — perhaps put off by the response from Phillips. But this meant that, after the Titanic hit the iceberg and Phillips began desperately messaging for help, there was no way to contact The Californian which was only 11 miles away!

    map showing where the ships were
    Heather Spohr

    The first ship to arrive and rescue passengers — The Carpathia — was 58 miles away upon receiving the distress message — and therefore took five times as long to get there as it would have taken The Californian.

    15. Tragically, Titanic's sister ship The Olympic heard the distress call and made a desperate, full-speed trek to help despite being more than 500 miles away.

    Heather Spohr

    16. The tragedy led to sweeping reforms in the industry. If you've ever been on a cruise, you know it starts with a safety drill before leaving port. That protocol was put into place after the Titanic disaster. Other post-Titanic reforms included increasing the minimum number of lifeboats onboard, requiring a radio operator to be on 24/7, and the founding of the International Ice Patrol, a group that monitors icebergs and warns ships of danger.

    Heather Spohr

    17. Of course, the Titanic had sunk to the bottom of the ocean by the time the Carpathia arrived, and the ship's final resting place is brilliantly depicted at Titanic Belfast. As you can see below, museum guests are able to stand on a glass floor and peer down into (what looks like) the dark recesses of the ocean...with the rotting Titanic on its floor.

    someone standing on glass flooring with the sunken ship below
    Heather Spohr

    18. Another incredibly cool thing you can see at the museum are recreations of the rooms on the Titanic. Below is a First Class Stateroom, which — as you can see — was quite sizable and modeled to look like the finest five-star hotel room.

    lavish canopy bed, couch, and seating area in the room
    Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

    19. This image is of a second-class cabin...a big jump down in size and luxury, but not terrible!

    bunk beds and a small couch in the room
    Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

    20. And this image is of a third-class cabin. Imagine two people trying to co-exist in there! They must've spent lots of time on deck, I'd imagine.

    bunk beds and a small sink in a tiny space
    Heather Spohr

    21. And lastly, if you need one more reason to travel all the way to Belfast, here it is..a Rose/Kate Winslet doll! Gotta love it, right? I know my daughter was impressed, LOL.

    titanic doll and box set of the movie
    Heather Spohr