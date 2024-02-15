Skip To Content
People Who Came THIIIIIIIIIS Close To Getting Famous, What Went Wrong?

So close...yet so far away.

Mike Spohr
BuzzFeed Staff

For every famous person in the spotlight, there are untold others who nearly became famous, but didn’t quite make it for one reason or the other.

Person on stage looking into the audience with stage lights on
Siri Stafford / Getty Images

For example, I knew a guy in college — a former child actor — who auditioned to play “Kevin” in Home Alone and kept getting called back until he was one of the final three candidates (along with Macaulay Culkin and another kid). But, despite auditioning a couple of times in front of director Chris Columbus, the role, of course, went to Macaulay. He was so close, yet…so far!

A surprised boy with hands on cheeks, mouth open, from &quot;Home Alone.&quot;
©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection



There are so many “almost made it” moments you or someone you know might’ve had. Perhaps you or someone you know was a member of a band, then left the band…which later went on to make it big!

Band members in black leather jackets perform with guitars and drums in a brick-walled venue
Michael Ochs Archives / Via Getty

Or maybe your band — or you as a solo artist — got signed to a major label, but things didn’t work out for one reason or another.

Maybe you or someone you know just missed qualifying for the Olympics, or made it all the way to AAA baseball but just never got that call to the big leagues.

Athlete in starting blocks at track field preparing to sprint
Tony Anderson / Getty Images

It could be that you or someone you know was going to star in a reality show, but the show didn’t happen…or your brush with fame was on an American Idol-type show where you got close but no cigar.

American Idol logo on stage with judges facing the audience, lights illuminating the setting
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Maybe you turned down an opportunity — for whatever reason — that in retrospect could have led to something big time. The possibilities are endless…your “nearly famous” story could be in modeling, social media, politics, business…ANYTHING!

Whatever your "almost famous" story is, we want to hear it! Share it in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!