People Who Came THIIIIIIIIIS Close To Getting Famous, What Went Wrong?

For every famous person in the spotlight, there are untold others who nearly became famous, but didn’t quite make it for one reason or the other.
For example, I knew a guy in college — a former child actor — who auditioned to play “Kevin” in Home Alone and kept getting called back until he was one of the final three candidates (along with Macaulay Culkin and another kid). But, despite auditioning a couple of times in front of director Chris Columbus, the role, of course, went to Macaulay. He was so close, yet…so far!
There are so many “almost made it” moments you or someone you know might’ve had. Perhaps you or someone you know was a member of a band, then left the band…which later went on to make it big!
Maybe you or someone you know just missed qualifying for the Olympics, or made it all the way to AAA baseball but just never got that call to the big leagues.
It could be that you or someone you know was going to star in a reality show, but the show didn’t happen…or your brush with fame was on an American Idol-type show where you got close but no cigar.
Maybe you turned down an opportunity — for whatever reason — that in retrospect could have led to something big time. The possibilities are endless…your “nearly famous” story could be in modeling, social media, politics, business…ANYTHING!
Whatever your "almost famous" story is, we want to hear it! Share it in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!