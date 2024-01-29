Skip To Content
35 Hilarious Coworkers Who Will Make You Actually Want To Go To Work

Every workplace has that one person who is absolutely out there.

Mike Spohr
BuzzFeed Staff

1. The coworker who clearly did NOT want to discuss their accident:

&quot;Yes, it&#x27;s broken&quot;
CorneliusBueller / Via reddit.com

2. The coworker at a supermarket who got bored and gave this crawfish things to say:

&quot;Save me!!!&quot;
CutoffThought / Via reddit.com

3. And the coworker who made a Cocaine Bear diorama and proudly displayed it on their desk:

A &quot;Cocaine Bear&quot; diorama
Justin-Truedat / Via reddit.com

4. The coworker who added these hilarious labels to the bathroom door:

&quot;Poop alone&quot;
tink053184 / Via reddit.com

It's "Poop alone" for me, thanks!

5. The prankster who put a couple layers of boot polish on one of their coworker's boots every day he was on vacation...and left the other boot totally as is:

a clean vs. dirty boot
sam_neil / Via reddit.com

6. And the jokester who put pink tassels on their big, bad coworker's Harley-Davidson:

a motorcycle with pink tassels
SwissArmyBumpkin / Via reddit.com

7. The coworker who told a new employee they had a "walk-in" fridge in the break room:

Christopher Walken on a fridge
Pwnspoon / Via reddit.com

8. The coworker who wore a tuxedo to work on their last day:

a Lowe&#x27;s employee wearing a tuxedo
MayorofSodom / Via reddit.com

9. And the coworker who created QUITE the graphic for the sales and marketing team:

&quot;Sales &amp;amp; Marketing&quot;
fox11sevens / Via reddit.com

10. The coworker from maintenance who put this sign on the urinal:

&quot;Little dicks stand closer&quot;
SecureRoad / Via reddit.com

11. The coworkers at a library responsible for these Wi-Fi names:

a list of Wi-Fi networks
DutchSapphire / Via reddit.com

12. And the coworker who added this hilarious Post-It note:

&quot;Free of Charge!&quot;
Snubber_ / Via reddit.com

13. The coworker who put up a "missing dog" sign (which takes a delightful turn when you read it):

&quot;Missing Dog&quot;
rsicher1 / Via reddit.com

It reads:

"— I miss my dog.

— He's not lost or anything, he's just at home and I really miss him.

— Enjoy a picture of him tho."

14. The hilariously grumpy coworker who put up this sign:

&quot;Don&#x27;t tell me how to do my job&quot;
rwmurphy10 / Via reddit.com

15. And the coworker who put this note on the fridge in the lunch room:

&quot;LUNCH&quot;
dmk510 / Via reddit.com

16. The coworkers who threw a baby shower for a colleague and got her THIS cake:

&quot;Push Hard&quot;
Fartica90 / Via reddit.com

17. The boss who gave their coworkers at a cleaning company cleaning-themed chocolates for the holidays:

a chocolate assortment
HrZ_Player / Via reddit.com

The dust pan chocolates look the best to me, LOL.

18. And the coworker who happily framed a harsh Yelp review that called him out specifically:

A framed Yelp review
Beerbrewing / Via reddit.com

19. The smartass who secretly put up this sign in the bathroom:

&quot;Do Not Disturb Management Session&quot;
tonyle94 / Via reddit.com

20. The fed-up coworker who hanged this "bang head here" sign on the wall:

a pillow on the wall with a &quot;Bang Head Here&quot; sign
bookwormshy / Via reddit.com

21. And the coworkers who noticed a dead cockroach in the hallway and made this impromptu memorial for it:

a roach memorial
Jason2890 / Via reddit.com

22. The coworkers who got their departing colleague this pleasingly irreverent cake:

&quot;Later Bitch&quot;
carljohnjacob / Via reddit.com

23. The coworkers who got this cake for another colleague's going away party:

&quot;And Don&#x27;t Come Back&quot;
RobertAndi / Via reddit.com

24. And the coworkers who really made sure their leaving colleague felt the love, LOL:

&quot;Bye.&quot;
lesmax / Via reddit.com

25. The coworker who gave this stapler the perfect celebrity name:

&quot;Chris Stapleton&quot;
jagsgoinham / Via reddit.com

26. The coworker who noticed a moved tile in the ceiling and added a little something to freak everyone out:

a scary mask in a ceiling tile
blahblahblah1992 / Via reddit.com

27. And the coworker who re-named the hand sanitizer to something equally appropriate:

&quot;Paper Cut Finder&quot;
0nceinalifetime / Via reddit.com

28. The coworker who brought fresh vegetables from their garden and left them on people's desks...like THIS:

Veggies in the shapes of penises
123steveyc123 / Via reddit.com

29. The coworker who trolled freaking Jerry, who kept dropping cereal as he left the kitchen:

&quot;Cereal Killer&quot;
unthused / Via reddit.com

30. And the coworkers who exacted revenge on a prank-happy IT guy by wrapping his entire office in tin foil:

an office covered in tin foil
Practical-Try9582 / Via reddit.com

31. The coworker who left himself "inspirational" notes to stay motivated on the job:

Notes on a computer screen
Master_Yeeta / Via reddit.com

32. The coworker who — for reasons known only to themselves — taped a banana to a beam and left it there...for weeks:

a banana taped to the wall
Bigbore_729 / Via reddit.com

33. And the American who presented their Australian coworker with this:

Vegemite in a glass box
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

34. The coworker — at a restaurant that orders Land O'Lakes Buttered Milk in bulk — who noticed this on the shipping box:

&quot;LOL Butt Milk&quot;
casserole09 / Via reddit.com

35. And the troublemaker who added this "motion activated" sign to a paper towel dispenser that 100% was NOT motion activated:

&quot;Motion Activated&quot;
CncertLuvr / Via reddit.com

HT: r/funny