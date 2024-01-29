35 Hilarious Coworkers Who Will Make You Actually Want To Go To Work

1.
The coworker who clearly did NOT want to discuss their accident:
2.
The coworker at a supermarket who got bored and gave this crawfish things to say:
3.
And the coworker who made a Cocaine Bear diorama and proudly displayed it on their desk:
4.
The coworker who added these hilarious labels to the bathroom door:
5.
The prankster who put a couple layers of boot polish on one of their coworker's boots every day he was on vacation...and left the other boot totally as is:
6.
And the jokester who put pink tassels on their big, bad coworker's Harley-Davidson:
7.
The coworker who told a new employee they had a "walk-in" fridge in the break room:
8.
The coworker who wore a tuxedo to work on their last day:
9.
And the coworker who created QUITE the graphic for the sales and marketing team:
10.
The coworker from maintenance who put this sign on the urinal:
11.
The coworkers at a library responsible for these Wi-Fi names:
12.
And the coworker who added this hilarious Post-It note:
13.
The coworker who put up a "missing dog" sign (which takes a delightful turn when you read it):
14.
The hilariously grumpy coworker who put up this sign:
15.
And the coworker who put this note on the fridge in the lunch room:
16.
The coworkers who threw a baby shower for a colleague and got her THIS cake:
17.
The boss who gave their coworkers at a cleaning company cleaning-themed chocolates for the holidays:
18.
And the coworker who happily framed a harsh Yelp review that called him out specifically:
19.
The smartass who secretly put up this sign in the bathroom:
20.
The fed-up coworker who hanged this "bang head here" sign on the wall:
21.
And the coworkers who noticed a dead cockroach in the hallway and made this impromptu memorial for it:
22.
The coworkers who got their departing colleague this pleasingly irreverent cake:
23.
The coworkers who got this cake for another colleague's going away party:
24.
And the coworkers who really made sure their leaving colleague felt the love, LOL:
25.
The coworker who gave this stapler the perfect celebrity name:
26.
The coworker who noticed a moved tile in the ceiling and added a little something to freak everyone out:
27.
And the coworker who re-named the hand sanitizer to something equally appropriate:
28.
The coworker who brought fresh vegetables from their garden and left them on people's desks...like THIS:
29.
The coworker who trolled freaking Jerry, who kept dropping cereal as he left the kitchen:
30.
And the coworkers who exacted revenge on a prank-happy IT guy by wrapping his entire office in tin foil:
31.
The coworker who left himself "inspirational" notes to stay motivated on the job:
32.
The coworker who — for reasons known only to themselves — taped a banana to a beam and left it there...for weeks:
33.
And the American who presented their Australian coworker with this:
34.
The coworker — at a restaurant that orders Land O'Lakes Buttered Milk in bulk — who noticed this on the shipping box:
35.
And the troublemaker who added this "motion activated" sign to a paper towel dispenser that 100% was NOT motion activated: