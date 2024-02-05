1.

"I grew up in a house where our parents didn't really censor what we watched, so as a kid I was obsessed with horror films. More specifically, the Child's Play series. I was obsessed with the Chucky doll, and asked for it every Christmas, and of course, never got one. BUT my obsession even went so far as me wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and a pair of overalls almost daily...like, I'd make my mom wash it all the time so I could wear it every day. So, yeah, I liked to dress like Chucky as a 7-year-old. 'Til this day, my dad's nickname for me is Chuck."