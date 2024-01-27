Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

What’s Something You Did As A Kid That You Now Realize Was Really Weird?

It seemed normal at the time, but now you're like, WHAT ON EARTH?!

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

We were all kids once, so it shouldn’t be too controversial to say that sometimes kids can be pretty weird. But it's true — kids can be weird...and more to the point, they can DO some really weird stuff, too.

&quot;You&#x27;re weird, Butt-Head&quot;
Paramount+

For example, I remember an adult friend of mine once confessed that as a kid they pooped onto a plate and microwaved it to see what would happen.

&quot;Why would you do that?&quot;
LAFF TV / Via giphy.com

Maybe as a kid you had some really weird food combo you loved — like putting tabasco sauce into your iced tea — that now totally dumbfounds you.

A glass of iced tea
Ivan / Getty Images

Or maybe you used to stand totally still in your backyard for a long, looong time thinking you could trick your neighbors into thinking you were a statue.

A little girl sitting on an outside deck
Dave & Les Jacobs / Getty Images

Maybe you refused to leave the house unless you were dressed in a superhero costume, and even wore it to places like church or school.

A little boy dressed as a superhero
Real444 / Getty Images

Or maybe, just maybe you’re thinking, I did something way weirder than all of those examples!

Well, whatever weird thing you did as a kid, we want to hear it! Share it in the comments below or via this anonymous form and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post.