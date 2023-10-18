29 Incredibly Cool Charts About Parenting That Will Make You So Much Smarter

1.
Babies don't see right away...which is definitely something I didn't know until I was a dad! This chart shows you what their vision is like at first and how it progresses from there:
2.
Speaking of babies, this photo shows just how big a mother's cervix can get during childbirth:
3.
Ever wonder if your baby's poop is normal? This chart explains all:
4.
This chart shows you how to recognize your baby's cues that they're hungry:
5.
And this chart breaks down all things diapers:
6.
This chart explains how parents/partners can model disagreeing in a healthy way...and set their kids up to positively deal with their own disagreements:
7.
This chart explains where childcare is the least — and most — expensive in the US (tl;dr: New York, Massachusetts, and California are the priciest, while the South is the cheapest):
8.
This fun chart has wise and inspirational quotes from 50 favorite parents and guardians from film and TV:
9.
This chart explains the development of your kid's teeth from ages 0–3:
10.
And this one shows you what to watch out for from ages 6 to 8 to mitigate the hit your wallet could take at the orthodontist's office:
11.
This chart breaks down into undeniable terms how important it is for kids to read at night:
12.
And this chart is great for teaching your kid what to do should they ever get lost in public:
13.
Here's a funny but actually practical one — alternative cusswords to help you avoid dropping f-bombs left and right in front of your kids:
14.
Speaking of language, here are some wonderful alternatives to saying "Be careful!":
15.
And this chart shows you how to speak to your kids in a more positive way (even when you are mad as @#$%&!):
16.
This chart demonstrates genetics...and could help you predict what color your baby's eyes might be:
17.
And this cool chart is basically genetics for dummies (dummies like me, that is):
18.
This chart bills itself as a baby-shoes cheat sheet (and it is):
19.
And if your kid likes to play outside without shoes on, never forget this:
20.
This chart explains how to do CPR for infants, kids ages 1–8, and everyone else:
21.
And this chart outlines five very important ways you could save your baby's life:
22.
Here's a terrific guide for successfully communicating with your child at any age:
23.
And here's a good one about how and when to praise your kids ("You're doing amazing, sweetie!"):
24.
This chart explains how to make your child emotionally resilient:
25.
This chart will help parents recognize different bug bites on their kids:
26.
And this chart will help you figure out how your kiddo is related to the rest of your family:
27.
This chart lays out the ages your kid will likely learn different consonants:
28.
This chart shows an awesome trick that will teach kids how many days there are in each month: