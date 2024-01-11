27 People Who Got Divorced After 20+ Years Of Marriage Share Their Heartbreaking Stories

20.

"My husband of 22 years went to a school reunion, and there were quite a few divorced ladies there… He was successful with his own business and an attractive man...he got lots of attention, and through social media he would text them and they him… It was not innocent. Lots of sexual innuendos and more meetings with his new group. He got drawn in and was secretive and just changed. He treated me differently. We had no children (it was both our second marriage), and after 18 months of seeing him slowly withdraw from me (I don't know if he did have an affair...I suspect it as I saw some of the messages), I left him. Our comfortable life we had built together was no more. Our finances were dealt with. I moved areas. So did he in the end because all those so-called, newfound friends gradually disappeared. He has huge regrets and would do anything to have me back. That was five years ago. I have moved on."