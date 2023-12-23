When a couple gets married, they vow to be together until “death do us part.”
But divorce happens — even after 20 years together. In fact, it happens more often than you might think.
For example, maybe one person goes through a midlife crisis and after decides they want something new…or even has an affair.
Or maybe, it turns out, the couple reveals after their split that they’d effectively been done for years, but agreed to stay together until the kids went off to college.
It’s also possible that one person, after two decades of mistreatment, was finally able to walk away…or maybe the couple got along fine, but they just grew apart.
If you were in a marriage that ended after 20 years — or if you know someone who was — we want to hear about it. What were the circumstances? What happened after? Let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post.