People Who Got Divorced After 20 Years Of Marriage — What Happened?

Not every marriage ends up happily ever after...even after 20 years.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

When a couple gets married, they vow to be together until “death do us part.”

A couple on their wedding day
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

But divorce happens — even after 20 years together. In fact, it happens more often than you might think.

A woman looking away pensively as her husband sits in the background
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

For example, maybe one person goes through a midlife crisis and after decides they want something new…or even has an affair.

a man standing next to a sports car
Kevin Jordan / Getty Images

Or maybe, it turns out, the couple reveals after their split that they’d effectively been done for years, but agreed to stay together until the kids went off to college.

a young man loading his car with boxes as his family waves in the background
Terry Vine / Getty Images

It’s also possible that one person, after two decades of mistreatment, was finally able to walk away…or maybe the couple got along fine, but they just grew apart.

If you were in a marriage that ended after 20 years — or if you know someone who was — we want to hear about it. What were the circumstances? What happened after? Let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post.