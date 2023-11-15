Skip To Content
    25 Incredibly Cool Charts About Cooking And Food That Will Make You So Much Smarter

    You'll almost be a professional chef after reading this.

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Here's what your eggs should look like (in four styles) when prepared correctly:

    Different kinds of eggs
    u/Ok-General-1544 / Via reddit.com

    2. And here's what bacon looks like when cooked in eight different ways:

    Different kinds of bacon
    u/AndyTDL / Via reddit.com

    3. Want to know how you can fix your cooking mistakes? Of course you do! Check it out:

    Cooking Mistakes chart
    The Little Shine / Via TheLittleShine.com

    4. Here's a super cool visual representation of the different types of breading:

    Breading chart
    u/solanimus / Via reddit.com

    5. This chart shows you a WHOOOLE bunch of different types of pizza:

    a pizza chart
    foodrepublic.com / Via reddit.com

    6. And this chart shows you a bunch of different types of tacos:

    Taco chart
    etsy.com[…]f=search2_top_narrowing_intent_modules_top_rated-1&pro=1&sts=1 / Via reddit.com

    7. Unsure how to recognize a bunch of different berries? This chart should help:

    A berry chart
    u/brassnut1 / Via reddit.com

    8. Now this is useful — it shows you how to half (and even third) a recipe:

    Measurement chart for recipes
    u/WikedRiot86 / Via reddit.com

    9. Want to know once and for all what is and isn't kosher? Well, here's a chart just for that:

    a kosher chart
    Taste of Home / Via reddit.com

    10. Are you as confused as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman when it comes to formal dinner settings? If so, consider this chart your own Hector Elizondo:

    Plate settings chart
    u/ShadowMosesss / Via reddit.com

    11. This chart blew my mind — it details a bunch of seemingly timeless recipes (like chicken tikka masala) which were actually invented recently:

    Country dish chart
    u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

    12. When it comes to food, American and British English might as well be different languages. Take a look:

    Food language chart
    u/Kelmo7 / Via reddit.com

    13. This chart from a food bank is super interesting/surprising — it shows how long you can actually eat food after it expires:

    A food expiration chart
    u/adam35611 · / Via reddit.com

    14. Waffle House is such a weird brand in that it ignores so many states! Look here:

    Waffle House chart
    @Vinepair / Via reddit.com

    15. This Thanksgiving chart is super handy this time of year:

    A Thanksgiving chart
    Williams Sonoma / Via reddit.com

    16. All apples are NOT the same as this chart brilliantly shows:

    Apple chart
    EatingWell / Via reddit.com

    17. And you know what? Neither are different types of lettuce:

    Lettuce chart
    @TheKitchn / Via reddit.com

    18. Not all cheeses are made with milk which is good to know if you're lactose intolerant. Here are some great ones:

    Cheese chart
    u/Planetlilmayo / Via reddit.com

    19. You've seen your vegetables cut in a variety of styles...here's a breakdown of what each one is called:

    Cutting/chopping chart
    u/MoonjazzCat / Via reddit.com

    20. This chart shows the not hot, hot, hotter, and hottest peppers around:

    A pepper chart
    u/Guilty-Chemistry-404 / Via reddit.com

    21. Here's how to figure out if your eggs are fresh or not:

    Egg chart
    u/kunalkrishh / Via reddit.com

    22. Ever wonder what the exact differences are between the ways you can cook a steak? This chart's for you:

    a steak chart
    u/madairman / Via reddit.com

    23. And ever wonder, "Wait...do I put the veggies in the water before or after I boil it?" Well, this chart's for you, too:

    Water boiling chart
    u/tupacwolverine / Via reddit.com

    24. This is the ultimate chart for ordering deli meat:

    Deli meat chart
    u/xcsun25 / Via reddit.com

    25. Lastly, here's when you should eat a banana (for health AND for dessert):

    &quot;When to eat a banana?&quot;
    u/pauladams0 / Via reddit.com

    HT: r/coolguides