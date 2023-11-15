1.
Here's what your eggs should look like (in four styles) when prepared correctly:
2.
And here's what bacon looks like when cooked in eight different ways:
3.
Want to know how you can fix your cooking mistakes? Of course you do! Check it out:
4.
Here's a super cool visual representation of the different types of breading:
5.
This chart shows you a WHOOOLE bunch of different types of pizza:
6.
And this chart shows you a bunch of different types of tacos:
7.
Unsure how to recognize a bunch of different berries? This chart should help:
8.
Now this is useful — it shows you how to half (and even third) a recipe:
9.
Want to know once and for all what is and isn't kosher? Well, here's a chart just for that:
10.
Are you as confused as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman when it comes to formal dinner settings? If so, consider this chart your own Hector Elizondo:
11.
This chart blew my mind — it details a bunch of seemingly timeless recipes (like chicken tikka masala) which were actually invented recently:
12.
When it comes to food, American and British English might as well be different languages. Take a look:
13.
This chart from a food bank is super interesting/surprising — it shows how long you can actually eat food after it expires:
14.
Waffle House is such a weird brand in that it ignores so many states! Look here:
15.
This Thanksgiving chart is super handy this time of year:
16.
All apples are NOT the same as this chart brilliantly shows:
17.
And you know what? Neither are different types of lettuce:
18.
Not all cheeses are made with milk which is good to know if you're lactose intolerant. Here are some great ones:
19.
You've seen your vegetables cut in a variety of styles...here's a breakdown of what each one is called:
20.
This chart shows the not hot, hot, hotter, and hottest peppers around:
21.
Here's how to figure out if your eggs are fresh or not:
22.
Ever wonder what the exact differences are between the ways you can cook a steak? This chart's for you:
23.
And ever wonder, "Wait...do I put the veggies in the water before or after I boil it?" Well, this chart's for you, too:
24.
This is the ultimate chart for ordering deli meat:
25.
Lastly, here's when you should eat a banana (for health AND for dessert):